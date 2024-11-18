11 Dead, 48 Injured in Israeli Attacks on Lebanon’s Tyr Region

World | November 18, 2024, Monday // 08:19
Bulgaria: 11 Dead, 48 Injured in Israeli Attacks on Lebanon’s Tyr Region

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon's Tyr region have resulted in at least 11 deaths and 48 injuries, according to reports from Lebanon's Ministry of Health. This attack follows previous Israeli military operations in the area, including strikes in late October that caused significant damage to heritage sites and left 16 people injured, as reported by Al Jazeera.

These recent strikes are part of an ongoing escalation, which includes an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Sunday. The strike targeted and killed Mohammed Afif, Hezbollah's media relations chief. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed his death, identifying him as a key figure within Hezbollah. According to the IDF, Afif was a senior military operative directly involved in planning and executing terrorist activities against Israel. He had also been responsible for inciting violence through media broadcasts, which the IDF described as psychological terror aimed at the Israeli public.

The Tyr region attacks and the killing of Afif come amidst rising tensions, including an incident at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence. On Sunday, three individuals were arrested for throwing flares at Netanyahu's home. This attack follows an earlier incident in October when a Hezbollah drone targeted Netanyahu’s private residence, causing damage to a bedroom window, though the drone did not penetrate the building.

The escalation in violence between Israel and Hezbollah has raised concerns, with both sides engaging in retaliatory actions and the situation remaining highly volatile.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lebanon, Israel, strikes

Related Articles:

Women and Children Comprise Majority of Gaza Casualties, UN Calls for International Action

The United Nations Human Rights Office has issued a report on the recent violence in Israel and Gaza since October 7, 2023

World | November 8, 2024, Friday // 23:02

"God Bless Trump": Israeli Right-Wing Figures React to Expected Trump Win

As the final outcome of the U.S. presidential election remains unconfirmed, leaders of Israel’s right-wing joint Knesset list, "Religious Zionism"

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 14:10

Israeli Forces Target Hezbollah’s Intelligence Hub and Capture Syrian Operative

On Monday, Israel targeted Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Syria

World | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04

Hezbollah Attacks Leave Seven Dead in Israel; IDF Responds

Seven lives were lost in northern Israel after Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on the region

World | November 1, 2024, Friday // 08:41

Iran Urges Global Action Against Israel with Support from China and Russia

The UN Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to meet on Monday following Israeli airstrikes against Iran, which were carried out in retaliation for an earlier attack by Tehran

World | October 28, 2024, Monday // 11:22

Oil Prices Drop 4% as Israeli Strikes on Iran Avoid Key Energy Sites

Oil futures fell sharply, dropping more than 4% in early Monday trade, as Israeli airstrikes over the weekend avoided hitting Iran's key energy assets

World | October 28, 2024, Monday // 09:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Borrell: Europe Boosts Military Production by 30% Amid Ukraine Conflict

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Europe has boosted its military production by 30%

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 10:34

Germany and Finland Alarmed as Key Undersea Cable Is Severed

Germany and Finland expressed serious concern after discovering that an undersea cable connecting the two countries had been cut

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 10:10

Sean Duffy Tapped by Trump for Secretary of Transportation Position

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his nomination of Sean Duffy for the position of Secretary of Transportation

World | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 10:08

Abkhazia President Resigns After Protests Over Russia Investment Deal

Aslan Bzhania, the president of Abkhazia, has stepped down following discussions with the opposition,

World | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 10:02

G20 Leaders Demand Comprehensive Ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, Push for Peace in Ukraine

At the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, world leaders issued a joint statement calling for "comprehensive" ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as a "just and durable peace" for the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war

World | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Romania, Bulgaria Await Landmark Decision on Schengen Accession in Budapest

Romania will join the Schengen area by land starting January 1, 2025

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria