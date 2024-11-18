11 Dead, 48 Injured in Israeli Attacks on Lebanon’s Tyr Region

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon's Tyr region have resulted in at least 11 deaths and 48 injuries, according to reports from Lebanon's Ministry of Health. This attack follows previous Israeli military operations in the area, including strikes in late October that caused significant damage to heritage sites and left 16 people injured, as reported by Al Jazeera.

These recent strikes are part of an ongoing escalation, which includes an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Sunday. The strike targeted and killed Mohammed Afif, Hezbollah's media relations chief. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed his death, identifying him as a key figure within Hezbollah. According to the IDF, Afif was a senior military operative directly involved in planning and executing terrorist activities against Israel. He had also been responsible for inciting violence through media broadcasts, which the IDF described as psychological terror aimed at the Israeli public.

The Tyr region attacks and the killing of Afif come amidst rising tensions, including an incident at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence. On Sunday, three individuals were arrested for throwing flares at Netanyahu's home. This attack follows an earlier incident in October when a Hezbollah drone targeted Netanyahu’s private residence, causing damage to a bedroom window, though the drone did not penetrate the building.

The escalation in violence between Israel and Hezbollah has raised concerns, with both sides engaging in retaliatory actions and the situation remaining highly volatile.