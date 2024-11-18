Brendan Carr Named FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Brendan Carr as the new Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). In a statement issued on Sunday, Trump praised Carr as a "warrior for Free Speech," commending his efforts to combat regulatory overreach and protect American freedoms. Trump noted Carr's commitment to advancing the FCC's goals, particularly for rural America, and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the agency into the future.

Carr, who has been an FCC Commissioner since 2017, expressed gratitude for the appointment in a post on X, writing, “Thank you, President Trump! I am humbled and honored to serve as Chairman of the FCC. Now we get to work – United States.” Carr’s current term, which runs through 2029, was highlighted in Trump’s statement, with the President-elect emphasizing Carr’s strong track record and unanimous Senate confirmations.

Previously serving as the FCC's General Counsel, Carr has held several key roles within the agency since 2012. He worked as an advisor to former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and has extensive experience in litigation, appellate, and regulatory matters. Earlier in his career, Carr clerked for Judge Dennis Shedd on the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. He holds a law degree magna cum laude from the Catholic University of America, where he served as an editor for the Catholic University Law Review, and an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University.

Trump’s statement also highlighted Carr’s efforts to counter "regulatory Lawfare" that he claimed has hindered job creation and innovation in the US. The President-elect stated that Carr's leadership would end unnecessary regulations and ensure the FCC’s actions align with America’s economic and social needs. Trump first nominated Carr to the FCC in 2017, and his work has earned bipartisan support throughout his tenure.

The FCC, an independent US government agency overseen by Congress, is responsible for regulating interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable. Its jurisdiction spans all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and US territories, making it a critical body for implementing and enforcing communications law.

Trump, who recently defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election with 295 electoral votes to her 226, has been moving swiftly to finalize his administration’s key appointments. With his inauguration set for January 2025, Trump has prioritized assembling his foreign policy, national security, and regulatory teams to reflect his administration’s priorities.