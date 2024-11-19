Biden Gives Green Light for Ukraine to Strike Deep Inside Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the critical need for air defense systems and missiles, thanking international partners for their support. In a post on social media platform X, he expressed gratitude for the global effort to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities while underscoring the urgency of obtaining systems like Patriot. He stressed that such systems are crucial to protecting lives amid relentless Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Zelensky revealed that Ukraine's "Victory Plan" includes strengthening long-range strike capabilities for its armed forces. While media reports suggest the United States has authorized Ukraine to use long-range missiles, Zelensky cautioned against prematurely celebrating the decision. "Strikes are not carried out with words. The missiles will speak for themselves," he said in his nightly address.

Yesterday, The New York Times reported that US President Joe Biden has approved Ukraine's use of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to strike deep into Russian territory. This decision reportedly responds to Russia's deployment of North Korean troops to support its efforts against Ukraine. US officials noted that these long-range missiles could be deployed in areas like Russia's Kursk region to counter Russian and North Korean offensives.

President-elect Donald Trump, who recently secured a second term after defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, has expressed a desire to end the ongoing conflict. Zelenskyy, in an interview with Suspilne, acknowledged past discussions with Trump and stressed Ukraine’s independence in decision-making. He reiterated that Ukraine would not accept a passive approach from its allies, emphasizing the importance of proactive support from international partners.

Meanwhile, Zelensky condemned one of Russia’s largest recent attacks on Ukraine, which involved 210 missiles and drones targeting civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. The strikes resulted in multiple fatalities, including children, and injured many others. Zelensky called for decisive global action, particularly as G20 leaders meet, urging them to address Russia's "continued terror."

He also criticized the world's delayed responses to Russia’s aggression, noting that Moscow’s collaboration with North Korea in the conflict has yet to receive a strong international reaction. Zelensky highlighted the urgency of implementing Ukraine’s Peace Formula, first proposed at the G20 Summit two years ago, to end the war. "The time to act is now. The G20 cannot afford weakness or indifference," he stated.

As Biden’s decision to provide long-range missiles becomes public, Zelensky hinted that the volume and effectiveness of their deployment would be more significant than any formal announcements. The President emphasized the importance of concrete actions over rhetoric in Ukraine's fight to defend its sovereignty.

There has been no official statement from the White House or the State Department, but media reports, confirmed by two unnamed officials and a source within the presidential administration, suggest a significant shift in Washington’s stance. According to an anonymous source, Ukraine's military is preparing to launch its first strikes against Russia using ATACMS missiles, which have a range of up to 300 kilometers, in the coming days.

Russian officials have strongly condemned this move. Vladimir Dzhabarov, the deputy chairman of Russia’s upper house of parliament, warned that such a decision could trigger World War III. Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the State Duma's foreign affairs committee, declared that Russia would respond with the strongest possible retaliation. President Vladimir Putin had previously stated in September that Moscow would consider long-range missile attacks as direct Western involvement in the conflict.

There are also voices of skepticism within the United States, with some suggesting that authorizing deep strikes into Russian territory could change the trajectory of the war. These critics view the move as a strategy to gain a more favorable negotiating position, especially as Russian forces continue to make advances. Career diplomat Ian Kelly expressed that, with the war nearing its third anniversary in February, there is a sense of fatigue on both sides of the Atlantic, leading to increased pressure for diplomatic action. However, he acknowledged the need for a strong military position to support negotiations.

Reaction from the incoming US administration under President-elect Donald Trump is still awaited, but early critical responses have already surfaced from his close associates. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated the UN’s stance, emphasizing the need to prevent further escalation and calling for a just peace based on General Assembly resolutions, the UN Charter, and international law.