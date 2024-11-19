Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria Today, Cooler Weather Expected Later This Week

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 18, 2024, Monday // 08:05
Bulgaria: Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria Today, Cooler Weather Expected Later This Week @Pixabay

Today's forecast suggests sunny weather across the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. A west-northwest wind will emerge, swiftly clearing any morning fog. The wind will intensify to moderate or strong levels, particularly in the Danube Plain and western parts of the Upper Thracian Plain. Maximum temperatures will range between 10°C and 15°C.

  • Black Sea Coast: Predominantly sunny with occasional reduced visibility in the early hours.
  • Mountains: A bright day with moderate northwesterly winds. At 2000 meters altitude, temperatures will peak at approximately 3°C.

Upcoming Weather:

  • Tuesday, November 19: A shift to a south-southwest wind is expected, bringing warmer conditions. Sunny skies will persist, with temperatures rising to 12°C–17°C.
  • Wednesday, November 20: Temperatures will climb further during the day, but light rain may appear by evening in the western and southern regions.
  • Thursday, November 21: Rain is forecast, and as temperatures drop, precipitation may turn to snow in higher terrains, including the Pre-Balkans, Ludogorie, and elevated plains.
weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

