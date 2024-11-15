Winter Tire Law in Effect: Fines for Non-Compliance Start Today

Society | November 15, 2024, Friday // 16:50
Bulgaria: Winter Tire Law in Effect: Fines for Non-Compliance Start Today Photo by Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels

From November 15 to March 1, vehicles in Bulgaria must be equipped with appropriate winter tires by law. Starting today, authorities will impose fines for non-compliance as part of the "Winter" traffic safety campaign.

Inspector Radoslav Markov from the Montana Regional Police Directorate explains:
"Drivers must use tires with a tread depth of at least 4 millimeters or more."

Last-Minute Preparations

Nikolay Kolov, a local tire dealer and installer, notes that many drivers in Montana wait until the last moment to change their tires:
"Up until a week ago, the weather was very warm, so drivers were waiting to avoid wearing out their winter tires. Now, most prefer to buy new tires."

Kolov also emphasizes the importance of tire age:
"If a tire is over five years old from its production date, it performs differently on asphalt or snow."

Advice from Experienced Drivers

Rumen, a driver from Montana with over 45 years of experience, shares his approach:
"I already have my winter tires on. Speed must always be adjusted to road conditions, and extra attention is required during winter."

The Risks of Using Summer Tires

Kolov warns against using summer tires in winter conditions, even if they appear to have good tread:
"A summer tire with good tread is very dangerous in winter. The tire must strictly be a winter tire."

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Drivers caught without proper winter tires or with insufficient tread depth face a fine of 50 BGN.

Stay safe on the roads this winter by ensuring your vehicle is properly equipped.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Two-Thirds of Bulgarians Plan Lifestyle Changes Due to Climate Change

A recent study commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB) shows that most Bulgarians recognize the need to adapt their lifestyles to the effects of climate change

Society » Environment | November 15, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Increasing Pension Service Costs in Bulgaria: What the New Rates Mean for Future Retirees

The cost of buying a year of missing service for a pension in Bulgaria is set to rise significantly

Society | November 15, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Weekend and Early Week Weather Outlook

Friday: On the last workday of the week, increased winds will help break up and reduce cloud cover.

Society » Environment | November 15, 2024, Friday // 08:58

Northwesterly Winds and Cold Temperatures Across Bulgaria on November 15

A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will prevail across Bulgaria on November 15.

Society » Environment | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 17:13

Sofia Council to Introduce Green and White Tickets for Air Pollution Days

The Sofia Municipal Council is set to discuss the implementation of new green and white ticket policies to combat air pollution in the city

Society » Health | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:35

November 14: Cloudy and Rainy Conditions for Bulgaria, Snowfall in the Mountains

The weather in Bulgaria on November 14 will be mostly cloudy with rain, which will be heaviest in the western and central parts of the countr

Society » Environment | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 17:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria