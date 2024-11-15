Winter Tire Law in Effect: Fines for Non-Compliance Start Today

Two-Thirds of Bulgarians Plan Lifestyle Changes Due to Climate Change
From November 15 to March 1, vehicles in Bulgaria must be equipped with appropriate winter tires by law. Starting today, authorities will impose fines for non-compliance as part of the "Winter" traffic safety campaign.
Inspector Radoslav Markov from the Montana Regional Police Directorate explains:
"Drivers must use tires with a tread depth of at least 4 millimeters or more."
Nikolay Kolov, a local tire dealer and installer, notes that many drivers in Montana wait until the last moment to change their tires:
"Up until a week ago, the weather was very warm, so drivers were waiting to avoid wearing out their winter tires. Now, most prefer to buy new tires."
Kolov also emphasizes the importance of tire age:
"If a tire is over five years old from its production date, it performs differently on asphalt or snow."
Rumen, a driver from Montana with over 45 years of experience, shares his approach:
"I already have my winter tires on. Speed must always be adjusted to road conditions, and extra attention is required during winter."
Kolov warns against using summer tires in winter conditions, even if they appear to have good tread:
"A summer tire with good tread is very dangerous in winter. The tire must strictly be a winter tire."
Drivers caught without proper winter tires or with insufficient tread depth face a fine of 50 BGN.
Stay safe on the roads this winter by ensuring your vehicle is properly equipped.
