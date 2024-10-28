Third Attempt Fails: MPs Unable to Elect Speaker of the 51st National Assembly

Politics » ELECTIONS | November 15, 2024, Friday // 11:23
Bulgaria: Third Attempt Fails: MPs Unable to Elect Speaker of the 51st National Assembly pixabay.com

The first session of the new parliament will resume today at 11 AM, announced the oldest member of parliament, Silvi Kirilov from "There Is Such a People," in the plenary hall.

Two unsuccessful attempts have already been made to elect a chairman of the National Assembly. In both rounds of voting, Raya Nazarian from GERB-SDS and Andrei Tsekov from PP-DB proceeded to the runoff, but neither of them received the required number of votes.

The "There Is Such a People" party proposed that Silvi Kirilov, the oldest member, be temporarily appointed as chairman to unblock the work of the parliament. Once a majority is formed, a new chairman will be elected.

Parliament failed to elect its leader on Friday. It was the third attempt after Monday and Wednesday. 

Raya Nazaryan (GERB-UDF) and Andrey Tsekov (Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria) came to a runoff but none won the necessary votes to be elected.  

Nazaryan's nomination got a 69-132 votes with 37 abstentions, and Tsekov 56-115 votes with 68 abstentions.

In the first round of voting, Petar Petrov (Vazrazhdane) was backed by 36 votes with 61 against and 142 abstentions. The votes for Natalia Kisselova (BSP - United Left) were 38-51-150 and those for Silvi Kirilov (There Is Such a People) were 37-35-167.

Those were all five nominee. Then There Is Such a People proposed that Kirilov, being the most senior MP, be picked to become Parliament Chair temporarily until a majority is secured to elect a leader. 

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Elections

Results with 93.27% of Protocols Processed by CEC: GERB-SDS Leads, MECH Joins Parliament

With 93.

Politics » Elections | October 28, 2024, Monday // 09:17

Election Results at 88% Count: Nine Parties Enter Bulgaria's New Parliament

With 88% of protocols processed, preliminary data indicates that nine parties and coalitions will enter Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly.

Politics » Elections | October 28, 2024, Monday // 08:31

Parallel Count: New Parliament Includes MECH, "Vazrazhdane" Now Second Largest Party

Preliminary results from the parallel vote count by Gallup International, conducted and funded by NOVA, reveal the following outcomes in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections:

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 22:09

EXIT POLL: Initial Results from Parliamentary Vote in Bulgaria Announced

See Which Parties Are Projected to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 19:41

Machine Voting Halted in 78 Polling Stations Across Bulgaria Due to Technical Issues

78 are the polling stations in the country where machine voting has been suspended as of 3:00 PM, according to a decision made by the district electoral commissions, revealed during a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 17:42

Voter Turnout at 28.5% by 5:00 PM, Gallup Exit Poll Shows

As of 5:00 PM, voter turnout reached 28.

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 17:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria