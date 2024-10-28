Third Attempt Fails: MPs Unable to Elect Speaker of the 51st National Assembly

The first session of the new parliament will resume today at 11 AM, announced the oldest member of parliament, Silvi Kirilov from "There Is Such a People," in the plenary hall.

Two unsuccessful attempts have already been made to elect a chairman of the National Assembly. In both rounds of voting, Raya Nazarian from GERB-SDS and Andrei Tsekov from PP-DB proceeded to the runoff, but neither of them received the required number of votes.

The "There Is Such a People" party proposed that Silvi Kirilov, the oldest member, be temporarily appointed as chairman to unblock the work of the parliament. Once a majority is formed, a new chairman will be elected.

Parliament failed to elect its leader on Friday. It was the third attempt after Monday and Wednesday.

Raya Nazaryan (GERB-UDF) and Andrey Tsekov (Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria) came to a runoff but none won the necessary votes to be elected.

Nazaryan's nomination got a 69-132 votes with 37 abstentions, and Tsekov 56-115 votes with 68 abstentions.

In the first round of voting, Petar Petrov (Vazrazhdane) was backed by 36 votes with 61 against and 142 abstentions. The votes for Natalia Kisselova (BSP - United Left) were 38-51-150 and those for Silvi Kirilov (There Is Such a People) were 37-35-167.

Those were all five nominee. Then There Is Such a People proposed that Kirilov, being the most senior MP, be picked to become Parliament Chair temporarily until a majority is secured to elect a leader.