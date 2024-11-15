Bulgaria's Economic Growth in Q3 2024: GDP Increase and Regional Wage Disparities

In the third quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 2.2% compared to the same period of the previous year and by 0.5% compared to the second quarter of 2024, according to the preliminary estimate by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Key Economic Indicators:

Final Consumption: Increased by 4.6% year-on-year, indicating a robust domestic market.

Increased by 4.6% year-on-year, indicating a robust domestic market. Exports and Imports: Exports grew by a modest 0.1%, while imports rose by 2.9%, reflecting increased demand for foreign goods.

Wages by Region:

At the end of the third quarter, the average wage in the country showed notable regional disparities:

Sofia-City continued to lead with an average wage of 3,100 BGN, though slightly lower than in the second quarter (3,129 BGN).

continued to lead with an average wage of 3,100 BGN, though slightly lower than in the second quarter (3,129 BGN). The lowest average wages were recorded in Vidin (1,552 BGN), Smolyan (1,524 BGN), and Blagoevgrad (1,548 BGN), with Vidin experiencing a decline from 1,600 BGN at the end of June.

Significant Regional Differences: Most regions reported a decrease in wages compared to the second quarter. For example, in Haskovo, the average wage dropped by over 50 BGN, and in Pazardzhik and Kardzhali, it decreased by 70 BGN and 80 BGN, respectively.

Higher Wages:

Regions with higher average wages include:

Vratsa - 2,056 BGN (a decrease from 2,123 BGN in June),

- 2,056 BGN (a decrease from 2,123 BGN in June), Sofia region - 2,064 BGN,

- 2,064 BGN, Ruse - 1,911 BGN,

- 1,911 BGN, Stara Zagora - 1,996 BGN,

- 1,996 BGN, Plovdiv - 1,954 BGN.

Regional Disparities:

Southwest Region (including Sofia) has the highest average salary of 2,834 BGN.

(including Sofia) has the highest average salary of 2,834 BGN. Northeast Region , which includes Varna, follows with 1,972 BGN.

, which includes Varna, follows with 1,972 BGN. Lowest wages are found in the Northwest and North-Central regions, both at 1,817 BGN.

These NSI data highlight the economic realities and dynamics across Bulgaria’s various regions, reflecting the impact of domestic consumption, exports, and regional economic condi