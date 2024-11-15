Weekend and Early Week Weather Outlook

Friday: On the last workday of the week, increased winds will help break up and reduce cloud cover. Rainfall continues in places across Central and Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range between 5°C and 10°C: around 5°C in Sofia, 10°C in Plovdiv, and 9°C in Varna. The Black Sea coast is expected to be mostly cloudy, with moderate winds and maximum temperatures between 8°C and 10°C. In the mountains, it will be cloudy with rain showers, and snowfall will occur at elevations above 1500 meters. Maximum temperatures in the mountains will be between -1°C and 3°C.

Saturday and Sunday: Cloud cover will decrease to mostly sunny skies. On Sunday morning, brief fog is expected over lowlands and basins, followed by gradual warming throughout the day.

Beginning of Next Week: Mostly sunny weather is expected with moderate southern winds, contributing to rising temperatures. By Wednesday, some areas may reach up to 20°C. Tuesday’s weather will remain sunny, while light afternoon showers are possible on Wednesday.

Space Weather: Over the next five days, the probability of geomagnetic storms is low, but slight disturbances in the Earth’s magnetic field are possible.