Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Struggles with Staff Shortages Despite Revenue Growth

Business » TOURISM | November 18, 2024, Monday // 12:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Struggles with Staff Shortages Despite Revenue Growth @Pixabay

Tourism in Bulgaria experienced a notable loss in its workforce during the peak summer season. Official figures from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) show that the sector shed 11.5% of its employees, while the overall economy saw a smaller decrease of 1% compared to the previous quarter. This decline in tourism employment occurred despite the sector being one of the fastest-growing in terms of salary increases, with the average gross wage rising by 18.2% year-on-year to BGN 1,495, the lowest average among industries.

Despite the workforce reduction, tourism's financial performance showed positive signs. In September, revenue from overnight stays grew by 14.8% year-on-year, reaching BGN 249.7 million. Of this, foreign tourists contributed BGN 157.1 million. When compared to pre-pandemic September 2019, however, revenues from foreign tourists were slightly lower, as they totaled BGN 166.7 million, with inflation having increased in the meantime.

The occupancy rate of hotel beds also rose, reaching 34.1% in September, an increase of 2.4 percentage points from the previous year. Luxury hotels, particularly 4- and 5-star accommodations, saw the highest occupancy at 44.9%, catering mostly to foreign visitors. The total number of overnight stays grew by 1.4%, driven by a 2.6% increase in foreign guest stays, while stays by Bulgarians rose by 0.4%.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tourism, Bulgaria, workforce

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 5.2%

In October, the registered unemployment rate in Bulgaria remained steady at 5.2%, according to the Employment Agency.

Society | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Romania, Bulgaria Await Landmark Decision on Schengen Accession in Budapest

Romania will join the Schengen area by land starting January 1, 2025

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:19

Bulgaria's Weather on November 19: A Sunny Day with Moderate Winds

On Tuesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with a light to moderate south-southwesterly breeze

Society » Environment | November 18, 2024, Monday // 16:26

Minister Petkova: No Tax Hikes or Insurance Increases in Bulgaria's 2025 Budget

Corporate and personal income taxes will not increase next year, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova announced

Business » Finance | November 18, 2024, Monday // 13:01

Bulgaria Focus of EU’s New Effort to Curb Antibiotic Overuse and Resistance

The European Commission has made significant efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Bulgaria, a country highlighted in this year's initiative

Society » Health | November 18, 2024, Monday // 10:24

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria Today, Cooler Weather Expected Later This Week

Today's forecast suggests sunny weather across the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | November 18, 2024, Monday // 08:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Sofia's Foreign Tourist Numbers Rise, Chinese Visitors Surge by 99%

In the first three quarters of 2024, Sofia welcomed 928,251 tourists, reflecting a 9% increase compared to the same period last year.

Business » Tourism | November 15, 2024, Friday // 15:57

Bulgaria Expects to Attract 13 Million Foreign Tourists in 2024

With 10.

Business » Tourism | November 15, 2024, Friday // 14:08

Ryanair Reveals Top Christmas 2024 Destinations for Bulgarian Travelers

Ryanair has announced its top Christmas 2024 destinations for Bulgarian travelers, offering nearly 50,000 flights from over 235 locations during the festive season

Business » Tourism | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 16:01

Bansko Turns to Foreign Workers to Address Staff Shortage Ahead of Ski Season

As the start of the ski season in Bansko approaches, hoteliers and restaurant owners in the resort are grappling with a shortage of staff

Business » Tourism | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 12:27

Bulgaria Air Launches Autumn Promotion: Discounts on Flights to 11 European Destinations

"Bulgaria Air" has kicked off a new autumn promotion, offering discounts on flights to 11 European destinations

Business » Tourism | November 4, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Bulgaria Anticipates Over 2 Million Foreign Tourists This Winter Season

Bulgaria is anticipating over two million foreign visitors for the upcoming winter season

Business » Tourism | November 3, 2024, Sunday // 09:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria