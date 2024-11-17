Public and School Holidays in Bulgaria for 2025: Full List of Rest Days

Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Struggles with Staff Shortages Despite Revenue Growth
The official public holidays, days off, and school holidays for 2025 in Bulgaria have been confirmed, with several long weekends and breaks planned throughout the year.
The longest holiday of the year will be during Christmas, spanning five days. Christmas Eve, which falls on a Wednesday, will lead into the Christmas holiday, lasting until Sunday, December 28.
Another significant break will occur during Easter, which falls on April 20. The public holidays begin on Good Friday, April 18, and continue through Easter Monday, April 21, offering four days off in total.
May will be the month with the most rest days for workers, as there are only 19 working days. Labor Day, on May 1 (Thursday), and St. George's Day, on May 6 (Tuesday), are both public holidays. Additionally, the Day of the Bulgarian Alphabet and Culture, May 24, falls on a Saturday, creating a long weekend with an extra day off on Monday, May 26.
In September, two long weekends will be observed. Unification Day on September 6 (Saturday) will result in a day off on Monday, September 8. Independence Day on September 22 will also lead to three days off, from September 20 through September 22.
The following are the confirmed public holidays for 2025:
For school holidays in 2025, students will have their last day of Christmas break on January 2. A mid-term break is scheduled for February 5, followed by a spring break for grades 1 to 11 from March 29 to April 6. The 12th grade will have a spring break from April 4 to April 6. May 21 and May 23 will be non-school days due to matriculation exams and higher education tests.
