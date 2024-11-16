Bulgaria Faces Surge in Petty Shoplifting as Resale Markets Thrive

Crime | November 16, 2024, Saturday // 09:46
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Surge in Petty Shoplifting as Resale Markets Thrive @Pixabay

The problem of petty shoplifting in Bulgaria has grown increasingly organized, with rising rates of theft across various retail sectors. According to a recent survey by the Association of Non-Food Traders, thefts in non-food stores have more than doubled. For instance, thefts from furniture and home goods stores surged by up to 200%, while sports goods and DIY products saw increases of over 100% and 20%, respectively. The data, reflecting the first half of 2024, reveals a concerning rise in stolen goods from stores selling building materials, furniture, and sporting goods compared to the same period last year.

Experts believe that these thefts are not merely acts of individual opportunistic thefts, but part of a larger, more organized system of reselling stolen goods. The perpetrators, according to Vladimir Dimov of the Association, do not steal for personal use, but are part of an operation where specific items are sometimes even ordered to be stolen.

This organized theft system has flourished due to inefficiencies in the justice system, which fails to address smaller-scale thefts that may not exceed BGN 10,000 to 20,000, making it difficult to initiate serious criminal proceedings. As a result, many perpetrators remain unpunished, and legal proceedings drag on for years. The Association’s survey found that 60% of its members had filed fewer than five theft reports with the authorities.

Advocates argue that the outdated criminal law system fails to meet modern economic realities, contributing to the rise in such crimes. To address this, the Association proposes several measures, including simplifying the referral process to law enforcement and creating a more efficient electronic platform for businesses and the Ministry of the Interior to report thefts. Additionally, they suggest the formation of a council made up of traders and a specialized police unit to focus on tackling retail theft and organized reselling activities.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: shoplifting, Bulgaria, retail

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Struggles with Staff Shortages Despite Revenue Growth

Tourism in Bulgaria experienced a notable loss in its workforce during the peak summer season

Business » Tourism | November 17, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Among Top EU Economies with 2.2% Year-on-Year Growth

In the third quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy expanded by 0.5% compared to the previous quarter

Business » Finance | November 17, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Strong Credit Activity and Rising Incomes Drive Up Housing Prices in Bulgaria

In the second quarter of the year, the housing price index in Bulgaria increased by 15.1% year-on-year, slightly lower than the 16% rise in the first quarter

Business » Properties | November 17, 2024, Sunday // 10:49

Public and School Holidays in Bulgaria for 2025: Full List of Rest Days

The official public holidays, days off, and school holidays for 2025 in Bulgaria have been confirmed, with several long weekends and breaks planned throughout the year

Society | November 17, 2024, Sunday // 10:00

Controversial Minimum Wage Proposal in Bulgaria Sparks Union Criticism

A proposed bill by the Ministry of Labor and Social Politics has sparked controversy by suggesting that the minimum wage in Bulgaria should only increase in line with inflation

Society | November 16, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Average Salary in Bulgaria Drops Slightly, but Annual Growth Continues

At the close of the third quarter in 2024, Bulgaria saw a slight decrease in both employment numbers and average wages

Business » Finance | November 16, 2024, Saturday // 11:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Two Bulgarian Nationals Arrested in Montenegro for Attempted Murder

Two Bulgarian citizens were arrested in Podgorica, Montenegro, on suspicion of attempted murder

Crime | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:06

Radomir Woman Killed in Domestic Violence Incident Over Minor Dispute

Yesterday, in the Bulgarian town of Radomir, a woman was tragically killed after being struck on the head first with a glass bottle and then with a kitchen cutting board

Crime | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 09:52

Woman Dies in Radomir After Violent Dispute, Husband Detained

A 56-year-old woman was killed in Radomir last night, and her partner has been detained in connection with the crime

Crime | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 12:03

Famous Bulgarian Actor Caught Driving Under the Influence Again

Bulgarian actor Dimo Alexiev was detained in Sofia for driving under the influence of alcohol

Crime | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 15:46

Man Detained After Inflicting Multiple Cuts on His Wife in Sofia

A 36-year-old man from Sofia has been detained after allegedly inflicting multiple cuts on his wife

Crime | November 11, 2024, Monday // 11:15

Lawyer Claims Bulgaria's Missing ‘Crypto Queen’ Ruja Ignatova is Alive

Lawyer Dr. Jonathan Levy told Bulgaria Today that he possesses evidence proving that Ruja Ignatova

Crime | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 15:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria