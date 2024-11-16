Bulgaria Faces Surge in Petty Shoplifting as Resale Markets Thrive

The problem of petty shoplifting in Bulgaria has grown increasingly organized, with rising rates of theft across various retail sectors. According to a recent survey by the Association of Non-Food Traders, thefts in non-food stores have more than doubled. For instance, thefts from furniture and home goods stores surged by up to 200%, while sports goods and DIY products saw increases of over 100% and 20%, respectively. The data, reflecting the first half of 2024, reveals a concerning rise in stolen goods from stores selling building materials, furniture, and sporting goods compared to the same period last year.

Experts believe that these thefts are not merely acts of individual opportunistic thefts, but part of a larger, more organized system of reselling stolen goods. The perpetrators, according to Vladimir Dimov of the Association, do not steal for personal use, but are part of an operation where specific items are sometimes even ordered to be stolen.

This organized theft system has flourished due to inefficiencies in the justice system, which fails to address smaller-scale thefts that may not exceed BGN 10,000 to 20,000, making it difficult to initiate serious criminal proceedings. As a result, many perpetrators remain unpunished, and legal proceedings drag on for years. The Association’s survey found that 60% of its members had filed fewer than five theft reports with the authorities.

Advocates argue that the outdated criminal law system fails to meet modern economic realities, contributing to the rise in such crimes. To address this, the Association proposes several measures, including simplifying the referral process to law enforcement and creating a more efficient electronic platform for businesses and the Ministry of the Interior to report thefts. Additionally, they suggest the formation of a council made up of traders and a specialized police unit to focus on tackling retail theft and organized reselling activities.