Sofia Office Market: Growth in Rental Rates as New Developments Lag

Business » PROPERTIES | November 16, 2024, Saturday // 09:37
Bulgaria: Sofia Office Market: Growth in Rental Rates as New Developments Lag @novinite.com

Sofia's office market has experienced moderate rental activity over the first nine months of this year, with a total leased area of just over 130,000 square meters. This figure is above the five-year average, although the distribution of lease types has remained consistent. According to an analysis by Cushman&Wakefield Forton, contract renewals continue to represent approximately 40% of all deals, followed by tenant relocations. The low share of new tenants and lease extensions suggests limited opportunities for organic growth and new space absorption, even though the overall transaction volume is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The demand for office space is primarily driven by IT and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, though many are optimizing their space due to the rise of hybrid work and downsizing efforts. Despite this, the market remains stable, with the amount of vacant space holding steady for consecutive quarters. This stability is largely due to the limited completion of new office spaces and the muted demand in the market.

Projects under construction as of the third quarter total 178,000 square meters, with expectations for further growth in the coming months. Some new developments are planned in the areas around Paradise Center Mall and N.Y. Blvd. Vaptsarov, but in the third quarter, only one new building was completed near Bulgaria Blvd. The net absorption of office space in the third quarter was just 7,000 square meters, bringing the total for the year to slightly over 45,000 square meters—well below pre-pandemic levels.

As for rental rates, Class "A" office spaces in the most desirable locations in Sofia saw a slight increase in the third quarter, reaching 18 euros per square meter. This uptick is attributed to the high occupancy rates of high-tech buildings in prime locations. Rent for well-located office spaces along key roads remains in the range of 14 to 17 euros per square meter. Despite fluctuations in rental rates, the yield from prime office spaces in Sofia remains stable at 7.75%, consistent with the previous period.

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: office, market, sofia

Related Articles:

Sofia's Foreign Tourist Numbers Rise, Chinese Visitors Surge by 99%

In the first three quarters of 2024, Sofia welcomed 928,251 tourists, reflecting a 9% increase compared to the same period last year.

Business » Tourism | November 15, 2024, Friday // 15:57

UAE and Bulgaria Celebrate 33 Years of Diplomatic Relations in Sofia

The UAE Embassy in Sofia, alongside Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a celebration of 33 years of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:59

Sofia Council to Introduce Green and White Tickets for Air Pollution Days

The Sofia Municipal Council is set to discuss the implementation of new green and white ticket policies to combat air pollution in the city

Society » Health | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:35

Sofia Mayor Addresses Criticism: Emphasizes Transparency and Teamwork in City Leadership

Sofia's Mayor Vasil Terziev responded to recent criticism from "Spasi Sofia" (Save Sofia) stating that each election period creates a "time of division"

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 09:22

Key Party Signals Coalition Exit if Sofia Reforms Stall in 2025

The "Spasi Sofia" municipal councilors have stated they will consider leaving the coalition with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) if significant reforms in Sofia’s management aren't achieved in 2025

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:55

Snow Causes Major Traffic Jams in Sofia

Snowfall has caused kilometer-long traffic jams and made driving difficult across Sofia

Society » Environment | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Strong Credit Activity and Rising Incomes Drive Up Housing Prices in Bulgaria

In the second quarter of the year, the housing price index in Bulgaria increased by 15.1% year-on-year, slightly lower than the 16% rise in the first quarter

Business » Properties | November 17, 2024, Sunday // 10:49

Rent Consumes 45% of Minimum Wage in Bulgaria, Reflecting EU-Wide Housing Struggle

A recent analysis from the European Institute of Trade Unions, highlighted by the European Confederation of Trade Unions, reveals that

Business » Properties | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00

Strong Demand and Price Growth Characterize Bulgaria's Property Market

The Bulgarian real estate market has seen a notable increase in both prices and transaction volume in the past quarter

Business » Properties | November 3, 2024, Sunday // 13:19

New Trends in Bulgarian Real Estate: Larger Homes in High-Demand Areas

The Bulgarian real estate market has remained stagnant, reflecting last year's levels

Business » Properties | November 2, 2024, Saturday // 09:49

One in Three Bulgarians Live in Overcrowded Homes

Approximately one-third of residents from third countries in the European Union (EU) are living in overcrowded conditions,

Business » Properties | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Housing Loans in Bulgaria Surge by 25.9%, Reaching BGN 23.6 Billion

Housing loans in Bulgaria have continued to grow rapidly.

Business » Properties | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 09:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria