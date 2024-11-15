Black Friday Spending in Bulgaria: Average Budget Set at 531 Leva

Business | November 15, 2024, Friday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Black Friday Spending in Bulgaria: Average Budget Set at 531 Leva @Pixabay

A recent survey by Kantar, commissioned by eMAG, reveals that Bulgarians are planning to spend an average of BGN 531 during this year's Black Friday event. The study, conducted between October 7 and 27, interviewed 1,001 individuals aged 18 to 55 and forms part of a regional research project also conducted in Romania.

The findings show that people in the 45-55 age group have the highest planned budget, averaging BGN 614. Men are expected to spend more, with an average of BGN 664, while women plan to spend an average of BGN 405. Those living in Sofia are planning to spend more than those in smaller towns, with residents of the capital budgeting BGN 579, compared to BGN 539 in smaller cities.

The survey indicates a shift in spending patterns, with 40% of respondents intending to spend between BGN 101 and BGN 350. A slightly smaller group, 37.6%, plans to spend between BGN 351 and BGN 1,000, and about 10% aim to exceed BGN 1,001.

Bulgarians' preferences for Black Friday shopping are dominated by categories such as clothes, shoes, cosmetics, home products, small household appliances, sports goods, and mobile phones. Women are particularly interested in fashion items, accessories, perfumes, and baby products, while men show greater interest in sports equipment, mobile phones, DIY products, laptops, and audio systems. The survey notes that 54% of women plan to purchase clothing, with nearly half of Sofia's residents (49.2%) also planning to shop for clothes.

The recognition of the Black Friday campaign is notably high, especially among urban populations, with 97.2% awareness. The survey shows that 75.9% of city dwellers between 18 and 55 intend to make a purchase during the event. Additionally, the campaign maintains a robust online presence, as 75% of respondents plan to shop through digital channels.

Tags: spend, Bulgarians, Black Friday

