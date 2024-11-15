Two-Thirds of Bulgarians Plan Lifestyle Changes Due to Climate Change

A recent study commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB) shows that most Bulgarians recognize the need to adapt their lifestyles to the effects of climate change. According to the survey, climate change ranks as the fifth most pressing issue in Bulgaria, following concerns about political instability, living standards, unemployment, and access to healthcare. Many respondents believe that investing in climate adaptation now will help prevent escalating costs in the future.

The survey reveals that 96% of Bulgarians acknowledge the importance of adapting to climate change, which aligns with the EU average. Half of those surveyed consider it a priority for the country in the coming years, while 46% deem it important but not urgent. Additionally, 89% believe that such adaptations require upfront investment to avoid higher costs later on. Furthermore, 88% think that addressing climate change will create jobs and boost the local economy.

Extreme weather events have had a noticeable impact on the Bulgarian population. About 94% of respondents reported experiencing at least one such event in the past five years, significantly higher than the EU average of 80%. Among these, 62% were affected by extreme heat and heatwaves, 48% by forest fires, and 45% by droughts. In particular, 81% of participants noted direct personal impacts from these events, which is 13 percentage points higher than the European average. Notably, 27% faced difficulties in accessing drinking water, while 26% dealt with power outages or energy disruptions.

The experience of these events has led to a strong recognition of the need for change. A total of 74% of Bulgarians say they will need to adjust their lifestyle due to climate change. Among them, 41% (6 percentage points higher than the EU average) believe they may have to relocate to a safer area to avoid floods, forest fires, or extreme weather. Another 34% think they may need to move to a cooler region or country to mitigate the impacts of rising temperatures.

On a personal level, many Bulgarians are aware of the steps they can take to adapt to climate change. About 71% say they understand how to adjust their homes and lifestyles, which is in line with the EU average. However, 55% of Bulgarians are not aware of public subsidies or financial support available for these adaptations, slightly below the EU average of 60%.

Participants also identified key priorities for adapting to climate change, including planting climate-resilient vegetation (48%), which is notably higher than the EU average of 35%. Other priorities include greening urban spaces by expanding green areas (40%) and improving infrastructure, such as better drainage systems, flood barriers, and storm shelters (40%).