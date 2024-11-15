Sofia's Foreign Tourist Numbers Rise, Chinese Visitors Surge by 99%

In the first three quarters of 2024, Sofia welcomed 928,251 tourists, reflecting a 9% increase compared to the same period last year. According to data from the Municipal Enterprise "Tourism" under the Capital Municipality, 63% of the visitors were foreigners, amounting to 580,267, which marks a 10% rise in international arrivals year-on-year.

The total number of overnight stays for the first nine months surpassed 2 million, representing an 8% increase from 2023. Overnight stays in five-star hotels and bed-and-breakfast accommodations showed modest growth.

Sofia’s accommodation capacity has been steadily growing, with 3,445 accommodation establishments offering 19,037 rooms and 39,633 beds in total. The city has experienced a significant influx of tourists from various countries, with visitors from China seeing the most remarkable growth, jumping by 99% from the previous year. Other notable increases were seen from Spain (42%), Austria (28%), Italy (18%), and Greece (13%).

However, there was a decline in visitors from Israel, down by 23%, and from Russia, which saw a 26% drop in tourism. The majority of tourists fall within the 45-59 age group, which accounts for 33% of the total, followed closely by the 30-44 age group, which represents 30%.