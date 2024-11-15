Sofia's Foreign Tourist Numbers Rise, Chinese Visitors Surge by 99%

Sofia Office Market: Growth in Rental Rates as New Developments Lag
Sofia's office market has experienced moderate rental activity over the first nine months of this year
In the first three quarters of 2024, Sofia welcomed 928,251 tourists, reflecting a 9% increase compared to the same period last year. According to data from the Municipal Enterprise "Tourism" under the Capital Municipality, 63% of the visitors were foreigners, amounting to 580,267, which marks a 10% rise in international arrivals year-on-year.
The total number of overnight stays for the first nine months surpassed 2 million, representing an 8% increase from 2023. Overnight stays in five-star hotels and bed-and-breakfast accommodations showed modest growth.
Sofia’s accommodation capacity has been steadily growing, with 3,445 accommodation establishments offering 19,037 rooms and 39,633 beds in total. The city has experienced a significant influx of tourists from various countries, with visitors from China seeing the most remarkable growth, jumping by 99% from the previous year. Other notable increases were seen from Spain (42%), Austria (28%), Italy (18%), and Greece (13%).
However, there was a decline in visitors from Israel, down by 23%, and from Russia, which saw a 26% drop in tourism. The majority of tourists fall within the 45-59 age group, which accounts for 33% of the total, followed closely by the 30-44 age group, which represents 30%.
