Increasing Pension Service Costs in Bulgaria: What the New Rates Mean for Future Retirees

Society | November 15, 2024, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Increasing Pension Service Costs in Bulgaria: What the New Rates Mean for Future Retirees @Pixabay

The cost of buying a year of missing service for a pension in Bulgaria is set to rise significantly, with a year of service now priced at BGN 2,559. This is due to an increase in the price of a month of service, which is currently set at BGN 213.25. The change is a result of a planned rise in the minimum insurance income, which will increase to BGN 1,077 in 2025, aligning with the minimum wage.

Data from the National Social Security Institute reveals a decline in the number of people purchasing pension service years in 2023 compared to previous years. In the first half of this year, 1,366 individuals bought pension contributions, totaling BGN 9.7 million. This is fewer than the 1,674 people who did so last year, but the missing experience they needed was less as well—21.99 months compared to 23.49 months in 2022.

The peak year for purchasing service was 2022 when a record 4,707 people bought pension service for a total of BGN 32.8 million. This was the highest amount since 2019. The cost for one month of missing service is 19.8% of the minimum insurance income, which has risen from BGN 933 at the beginning of this year to BGN 1,077 next year.

Although the practice of purchasing pension service is still active, it remains a costly option. For those looking to cover a full five-year period of missing service, the total cost will increase to BGN 12,794 starting next year. It’s important to note that the additional insurance income purchased through this method does not count when calculating the pensioner’s individual coefficient.

Last year, the total amount spent on these purchases was nearly BGN 12 million, a significant sum, although the number of people opting for this option has decreased as the cost rises.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pension, Bulgaria, price

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Struggles with Staff Shortages Despite Revenue Growth

Tourism in Bulgaria experienced a notable loss in its workforce during the peak summer season

Business » Tourism | November 17, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Among Top EU Economies with 2.2% Year-on-Year Growth

In the third quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy expanded by 0.5% compared to the previous quarter

Business » Finance | November 17, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Controversial Minimum Wage Proposal in Bulgaria Sparks Union Criticism

A proposed bill by the Ministry of Labor and Social Politics has sparked controversy by suggesting that the minimum wage in Bulgaria should only increase in line with inflation

Society | November 16, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Strong Credit Activity and Rising Incomes Drive Up Housing Prices in Bulgaria

In the second quarter of the year, the housing price index in Bulgaria increased by 15.1% year-on-year, slightly lower than the 16% rise in the first quarter

Business » Properties | November 16, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Public and School Holidays in Bulgaria for 2025: Full List of Rest Days

The official public holidays, days off, and school holidays for 2025 in Bulgaria have been confirmed, with several long weekends and breaks planned throughout the year

Society | November 16, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Average Salary in Bulgaria Drops Slightly, but Annual Growth Continues

At the close of the third quarter in 2024, Bulgaria saw a slight decrease in both employment numbers and average wages

Business » Finance | November 15, 2024, Friday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Two-Thirds of Bulgarians Plan Lifestyle Changes Due to Climate Change

A recent study commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB) shows that most Bulgarians recognize the need to adapt their lifestyles to the effects of climate change

Society » Environment | November 15, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Winter Tire Law in Effect: Fines for Non-Compliance Start Today

From November 15 to March 1, vehicles in Bulgaria must be equipped with appropriate winter tires by law.

Society | November 15, 2024, Friday // 16:50

Weekend and Early Week Weather Outlook

Friday: On the last workday of the week, increased winds will help break up and reduce cloud cover.

Society » Environment | November 15, 2024, Friday // 08:58

Northwesterly Winds and Cold Temperatures Across Bulgaria on November 15

A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will prevail across Bulgaria on November 15.

Society » Environment | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 17:13

Sofia Council to Introduce Green and White Tickets for Air Pollution Days

The Sofia Municipal Council is set to discuss the implementation of new green and white ticket policies to combat air pollution in the city

Society » Health | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:35

November 14: Cloudy and Rainy Conditions for Bulgaria, Snowfall in the Mountains

The weather in Bulgaria on November 14 will be mostly cloudy with rain, which will be heaviest in the western and central parts of the countr

Society » Environment | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 17:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria