Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:59
Bulgaria: UAE and Bulgaria Celebrate 33 Years of Diplomatic Relations in Sofia

The UAE Embassy in Sofia, alongside Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a celebration of 33 years of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria. The event took place at the ministry's Sofia headquarters, where UAE Ambassador Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Jaber and Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov commended the deepening cooperation and solid relations shared by the two countries.

Attended by officials from both nations, the gathering featured a photo exhibit displaying significant moments in the UAE-Bulgaria partnership, including notable meetings between leaders from both sides. The occasion highlighted the continued commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations.

More from Diplomacy

Bulgaria Advances in Visa Waiver Program Talks with US

During a meeting with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Adam Hunter, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev discussed Bulgaria's progress towards joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Program

Politics » Diplomacy | November 11, 2024, Monday // 16:08

Bulgaria and India to Expand Trade and Investment Relations, Mark 70 Years of Diplomacy

At a recent meeting, Minister of Economy and Industry Dr. Petko Nikolov and India’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Sanjay Rana, discussed advancing Bulgaria and India’s economic cooperation

Politics » Diplomacy | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 15:03

Palestinian Ambassador Confirms Discussions on Release of Bulgarian Hostages from Galaxy Leader Ship

The Palestinian authorities will maintain their insistence on securing the release of the two Bulgarians captured from the Galaxy Leader ship

Politics » Diplomacy | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 17:17

Immediate Evacuation Advisories for Bulgarians in Iran as Tensions Escalate

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Bulgarian citizens residing in Iran to leave the country immediately due to rising tensions in the Middle East

Politics » Diplomacy | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgarian Evacuation Begins as Israel Strikes Targets in Lebanon and Yemen

The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Lebanon is underway

Politics » Diplomacy | September 30, 2024, Monday // 09:05

Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens to Leave Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all Bulgarian citizens to avoid travel to the Republic of Lebanon

Politics » Diplomacy | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 11:13
