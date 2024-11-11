UAE and Bulgaria Celebrate 33 Years of Diplomatic Relations in Sofia

The UAE Embassy in Sofia, alongside Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a celebration of 33 years of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria. The event took place at the ministry's Sofia headquarters, where UAE Ambassador Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Jaber and Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov commended the deepening cooperation and solid relations shared by the two countries.

Attended by officials from both nations, the gathering featured a photo exhibit displaying significant moments in the UAE-Bulgaria partnership, including notable meetings between leaders from both sides. The occasion highlighted the continued commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations.