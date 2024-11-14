Russia Open to Ukraine Peace Talks Led by Trump

Russia is open to talks aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, provided they are initiated by incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Russian Ambassador to the United Nations, Gennady Gatilov, as cited by Reuters. Gatilov stressed that any negotiations must reflect the "realities on the ground" related to Russian territorial advances.

Trump has frequently voiced criticism over the volume of Western support for Kyiv and has pledged to swiftly resolve the crisis, though he has not detailed how he would achieve this. His victory in the recent U.S. presidential election has raised concerns in Kyiv and other European capitals regarding the future scope of U.S. assistance to Ukraine.

Gatilov acknowledged Trump’s commitment to resolve the crisis "overnight" but tempered expectations, saying, "Of course, we understand that will never happen." He stated that any initiative from Trump to begin a political dialogue would be welcomed by Moscow.

Nevertheless, Gatilov emphasized that any talks must recognize the current situation on the ground, referring to Ukraine's position in the ongoing, prolonged conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently ruled out peace until Russian forces withdraw from all Ukrainian territories, including Crimea. His recently proposed "victory plan" maintains this stance, alongside Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO, a prospect that has long been opposed by Russia.

Speaking in Budapest last week, Zelensky reiterated to European leaders that making concessions to Russia would be "unacceptable for Ukraine and disastrous for all of Europe."

While Gatilov sees Trump’s presidency as a possible opening for dialogue with the U.S., he downplayed hopes for a comprehensive reset of bilateral relations, remarking that Washington has maintained a consistent strategy to contain Moscow over time. "A change in administration doesn't necessarily mean a change in this approach," he added.

The ambassador underscored that the only feasible shift could involve a renewal of direct dialogue, something notably absent in recent years.