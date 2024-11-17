Northwesterly Winds and Cold Temperatures Across Bulgaria on November 15

A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will prevail across Bulgaria on November 15, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with occasional sunny spells in certain areas. High temperatures will range from 5°C to 10°C, with Sofia expected to reach around 5°C. Lows will be between 1°C and 6°C, with Sofia experiencing about 2°C.

Along the coast, conditions will remain mostly cloudy, with rain likely in some areas. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow, and daytime highs will be between 8°C and 10°C. The sea temperature will range from 13°C to 15°C, with waves reaching 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, skies will be mostly cloudy and foggy. Rain is expected in parts of Southwestern Bulgaria, with snow above 1,500 meters. A moderate west-northwesterly wind will blow, and temperatures will reach around 3°C at 1,200 meters, dropping to -1°C at 2,000 meters.