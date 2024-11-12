Bulgaria to Receive First F-16 Fighter Jets Next Year

Politics » DEFENSE | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:01
Bulgaria is set to receive its first batch of eight F-16 fighter jets next year, Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced in Dolna Mitropolia. The initial two jets are expected to arrive by late March or early April 2025, with the rest arriving in batches over the following quarters, ensuring all eight planes are in Bulgaria by the end of the third quarter.

This delivery marks the beginning of Bulgaria’s acquisition of a total of 16 F-16 Block 70 fighters. Zapryanov emphasized that pilot training must commence promptly. All scheduled pilots have been sent for training, although some have yet to fully qualify. One pilot has completed training as an instructor, and efforts are ongoing to ensure sufficient trained personnel are ready by the time the aircraft arrive.

Infrastructure development is also critical, according to Zapryanov. Without adequate facilities, the aircraft cannot operate effectively, and training must begin without delay. The minister stressed the importance of ongoing training for operational readiness, as pilots risk losing certification if they are not regularly in the air. Rapid infrastructure improvement is therefore essential to meeting this challenge.

Addressing the September crash of the L-39ZA Albatros trainer, which resulted in two fatalities, Zapryanov remarked that while personnel changes are straightforward, the real challenges lie in maintaining the airworthiness of existing aircraft. Although Bulgaria still relies on its MiG-29s, extensive repairs are needed to keep them operational. The Defense Ministry recently signed an agreement with Poland's Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze Nr 2 S.A. to perform major repairs on six MiG-29 engines to extend their service life.

During his visit to the Georgi Benkovski Air Force Academy, Zapryanov also inaugurated a new augmented reality system that allows cadets and technicians to study the F-16 Block 70 in full-scale virtual settings. In addition to this system, Bulgaria is investing in simulators to support pilot training. Currently, MiG-29 pilots must train on simulators in Belgrade due to the lack of such equipment in Bulgaria. Zapryanov highlighted ongoing industrial projects to support F-16 maintenance at Avionams, ensuring a comprehensive training and maintenance framework for Bulgaria’s new fighter jets.

