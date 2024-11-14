Petkov and Trifonov Propose Solutions to Bulgaria’s Government Crisis

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:29
Bulgaria: Petkov and Trifonov Propose Solutions to Bulgaria’s Government Crisis Petkov (left) and Trifonov (right)

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of paralyzing Bulgaria by failing to sever ties with Delyan Peevski. In a Facebook post, Petkov claimed that the country is in a state of "deadlock" without a functioning parliament or a regular government because of Borissov's unwillingness to break this relationship. He warned that if this connection continues, Bulgaria's future will worsen.

Petkov further criticized the DPS-New Beginning party, calling it illegitimately elected, claiming that they had "bought several tens of thousands of votes." He emphasized the importance of WCC-DB's proposed "sanitary cordon" around Peevski, aiming to limit his influence over crucial positions such as the chief prosecutor, the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the deputy chairman of the National Assembly.

In the meantime, Slavi Trifonov, leader of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), suggested a temporary solution to the ongoing political deadlock. He proposed that the National Assembly elect the oldest member of parliament, Silvi Kirilov, as its speaker. Trifonov argued that in the current climate of distrust and chaos, this would be the most logical step to get parliament functioning again.

Trifonov addressed concerns that this move could pave the way for Kirilov to become acting prime minister in the event of early elections. He countered that, if no stable government is formed, the best solution for Bulgaria's democracy would be an acting cabinet headed by a moral figure like Assoc. Silvi Kirilov.

Tags: Petkov, Borissov, TISP, WCC-DB

Third Attempt Fails: MPs Unable to Elect Speaker of the 51st National Assembly

The first session of the new parliament will resume today at 11 AM, announced the oldest member of parliament, Silvi Kirilov from "There Is Such a People," in the plenary hall.

Politics » Elections | November 15, 2024, Friday // 11:23

UAE and Bulgaria Celebrate 33 Years of Diplomatic Relations in Sofia

The UAE Embassy in Sofia, alongside Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a celebration of 33 years of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:59

Bulgaria to Receive First F-16 Fighter Jets Next Year

Bulgaria is set to receive its first batch of eight F-16 fighter jets next year

Politics » Defense | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:01

Bulgarian President Radev Labels Peevski as "Insolence On Steroids"

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev commented on the ongoing situation with Delyan Peevski

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:35

Bulgaria: Two New Appeals Filed for Election Recount and Annulment

Two additional appeals for election annulment have been submitted to Bulgaria's Constitutional Court

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:02

Bulgaria's President Calls for Pragmatic Dialogue with North Macedonia’s Government

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev emphasized that the tone of dialogue established with the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska, should also be adopted by the Macedonian government

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02
