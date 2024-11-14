Petkov and Trifonov Propose Solutions to Bulgaria’s Government Crisis

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of paralyzing Bulgaria by failing to sever ties with Delyan Peevski. In a Facebook post, Petkov claimed that the country is in a state of "deadlock" without a functioning parliament or a regular government because of Borissov's unwillingness to break this relationship. He warned that if this connection continues, Bulgaria's future will worsen.

Petkov further criticized the DPS-New Beginning party, calling it illegitimately elected, claiming that they had "bought several tens of thousands of votes." He emphasized the importance of WCC-DB's proposed "sanitary cordon" around Peevski, aiming to limit his influence over crucial positions such as the chief prosecutor, the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the deputy chairman of the National Assembly.

In the meantime, Slavi Trifonov, leader of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), suggested a temporary solution to the ongoing political deadlock. He proposed that the National Assembly elect the oldest member of parliament, Silvi Kirilov, as its speaker. Trifonov argued that in the current climate of distrust and chaos, this would be the most logical step to get parliament functioning again.

Trifonov addressed concerns that this move could pave the way for Kirilov to become acting prime minister in the event of early elections. He countered that, if no stable government is formed, the best solution for Bulgaria's democracy would be an acting cabinet headed by a moral figure like Assoc. Silvi Kirilov.