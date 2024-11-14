Bulgaria Among Countries Targeted in Major European VAT Fraud Operation

World » EU | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:21
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Among Countries Targeted in Major European VAT Fraud Operation

A large-scale European investigation into a VAT fraud network has led to the detention of 43 individuals and the seizure of 520 million euros, the European Prosecutor's Office and Italian authorities announced today. The operation is focused on criminal activities involving VAT fraud through money laundering and mafia connections.

The investigation centers around the trade of IT products and electronic devices within the EU, affecting approximately 400 companies and implicating around 200 suspects across several countries, including Italy, the USA, the UAE, and other European nations.

European prosecutors revealed that the detained individuals face accusations of aiding the Neapolitan Camorra and the Sicilian Cosa Nostra mafias by funneling funds through VAT fraud schemes.

Laura Kövesi, the head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, highlighted the significant threat posed by organized criminal groups involved in fraud against the EU budget. She emphasized that this case marks a major breakthrough in uncovering such networks, stressing that the distinction between violent criminals involved in human and drug trafficking and so-called "white-collar criminals" who engage in corruption and money laundering is increasingly blurred.

The crackdown saw arrests in countries such as the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain, and Bulgaria, with more than 160 searches conducted in Italy. Additional raids and seizures were carried out in Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Cyprus, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the UAE.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European, investigation, VAT

Related Articles:

A New U.S.-Europe Trade War? ECB Warns of Economic Shockwaves Ahead

|

Is the EU Preparing to Send Troops to Ukraine

|

Hungarian European Commissioner Nominee Faces Further Scrutiny After Unfavorable Hearing

|

Ekaterina Zaharieva of Bulgaria Secures Role as European Commissioner After Successful Hearing

|

Rent Consumes 45% of Minimum Wage in Bulgaria, Reflecting EU-Wide Housing Struggle

|

Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidate Emphasizes Research, Innovation, and Support for Ukraine

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Austria Clears Path for Romania and Bulgaria's Schengen Membership by 2025?

Austria has cleared the way for Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen Area

World » EU | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 17:11

Bulgaria’s Path to the Eurozone Depends on Internal Reforms, Says MEP

Andrey Kovatchev, an MEP from the European People's Party (EPP), expressed concerns over Bulgaria's delays in implementing measures under the Recovery and Resilience Plan

World » EU | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 15:30

EU Considers Blacklisting Russia for Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks

The European Union may soon consider adding Russia to its blacklist of high-risk third countries for money laundering and terrorist financing

World » EU | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 09:55

Germany to Hold Snap Elections in February Following Coalition Collapse

Germany will hold snap elections on February 23 following the breakdown of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government

World » EU | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 07:57

A New U.S.-Europe Trade War? ECB Warns of Economic Shockwaves Ahead

The European Central Bank has raised concerns that protectionist policies from the incoming U.S. administration could stifle global economic growth, urging Europe

World » EU | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Netherlands to Reinstate Border Controls Soon

The Dutch government has confirmed that it will implement new border controls starting December 9

World » EU | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 08:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria