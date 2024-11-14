Bulgaria Among Countries Targeted in Major European VAT Fraud Operation
A large-scale European investigation into a VAT fraud network has led to the detention of 43 individuals and the seizure of 520 million euros, the European Prosecutor's Office and Italian authorities announced today. The operation is focused on criminal activities involving VAT fraud through money laundering and mafia connections.
The investigation centers around the trade of IT products and electronic devices within the EU, affecting approximately 400 companies and implicating around 200 suspects across several countries, including Italy, the USA, the UAE, and other European nations.
European prosecutors revealed that the detained individuals face accusations of aiding the Neapolitan Camorra and the Sicilian Cosa Nostra mafias by funneling funds through VAT fraud schemes.
Laura Kövesi, the head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, highlighted the significant threat posed by organized criminal groups involved in fraud against the EU budget. She emphasized that this case marks a major breakthrough in uncovering such networks, stressing that the distinction between violent criminals involved in human and drug trafficking and so-called "white-collar criminals" who engage in corruption and money laundering is increasingly blurred.
The crackdown saw arrests in countries such as the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain, and Bulgaria, with more than 160 searches conducted in Italy. Additional raids and seizures were carried out in Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Cyprus, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the UAE.
Austria Clears Path for Romania and Bulgaria's Schengen Membership by 2025?
Austria has cleared the way for Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen Area
Bulgaria’s Path to the Eurozone Depends on Internal Reforms, Says MEP
Andrey Kovatchev, an MEP from the European People's Party (EPP), expressed concerns over Bulgaria's delays in implementing measures under the Recovery and Resilience Plan
EU Considers Blacklisting Russia for Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks
The European Union may soon consider adding Russia to its blacklist of high-risk third countries for money laundering and terrorist financing
Germany to Hold Snap Elections in February Following Coalition Collapse
Germany will hold snap elections on February 23 following the breakdown of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government
A New U.S.-Europe Trade War? ECB Warns of Economic Shockwaves Ahead
The European Central Bank has raised concerns that protectionist policies from the incoming U.S. administration could stifle global economic growth, urging Europe
Netherlands to Reinstate Border Controls Soon
The Dutch government has confirmed that it will implement new border controls starting December 9