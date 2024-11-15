Bulgaria Seeks EU Protection Against Flood of Ukrainian Honey Imports

Bulgaria is set to request protective measures from the European Commission regarding the import of Ukrainian honey. The request will be made during a meeting of EU agriculture and fisheries ministers in Brussels on Monday.

The country's position highlights that the sharp rise in Ukrainian honey imports is creating difficulties for local producers, as the large quantities being brought into the European market at low prices are driving down the value of Bulgarian honey. Despite the European Commission’s previous precautionary measures, Bulgaria argues that these have not been effective in preventing the negative impact on local honey production.

Currently, the average price of Ukrainian honey entering Bulgaria is significantly lower than the price of domestically produced honey, which is putting additional pressure on local producers. Furthermore, the surge in imports has led to a decline in Bulgaria’s honey exports to other European countries.