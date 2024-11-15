Bulgaria Seeks EU Protection Against Flood of Ukrainian Honey Imports

Business » INDUSTRY | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 13:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Seeks EU Protection Against Flood of Ukrainian Honey Imports @Pixabay

Bulgaria is set to request protective measures from the European Commission regarding the import of Ukrainian honey. The request will be made during a meeting of EU agriculture and fisheries ministers in Brussels on Monday.

The country's position highlights that the sharp rise in Ukrainian honey imports is creating difficulties for local producers, as the large quantities being brought into the European market at low prices are driving down the value of Bulgarian honey. Despite the European Commission’s previous precautionary measures, Bulgaria argues that these have not been effective in preventing the negative impact on local honey production.

Currently, the average price of Ukrainian honey entering Bulgaria is significantly lower than the price of domestically produced honey, which is putting additional pressure on local producers. Furthermore, the surge in imports has led to a decline in Bulgaria’s honey exports to other European countries.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: honey, Ukrainian, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Romania and Bulgaria Lead Southeast Europe’s Outsourcing Sector

|

Increasing Pension Service Costs in Bulgaria: What the New Rates Mean for Future Retirees

|

Bulgaria's Banks Tighten Loan Conditions Amid Economic Uncertainty

|

Northwesterly Winds and Cold Temperatures Across Bulgaria on November 15

|

Austria Clears Path for Romania and Bulgaria's Schengen Membership by 2025?

|

UAE and Bulgaria Celebrate 33 Years of Diplomatic Relations in Sofia

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Counterfeit Goods Worth €3-4 Billion Seized in the EU in 2023

Over 152 million counterfeit items, valued at approximately €3.

Business » Industry | November 15, 2024, Friday // 14:19

Challenges Loom for Bulgarian Essential Oil Sector Amid Declining Exports

Globally, the essential oil sector is encountering significant challenges

Business » Industry | November 3, 2024, Sunday // 14:03

Slight Increase in Wholesale Food Prices Observed in Bulgaria Amid Mixed Trends

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have shown a slight overall increase

Business » Industry | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 09:36

European Farmers, Including Bulgarians, Decry Green Deal as a Failure

Farmers across Europe, including those in Bulgaria, are expressing dissatisfaction with the Green Deal

Business » Industry | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 11:30

Bulgaria's Industry Grows for Third Consecutive Month

Bulgaria's industrial production has seen growth for the third consecutive month, with a reported increase of 0.8% in August compared to July

Business » Industry | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

State-Owned "Mini Maritsa-Istok" Faces Mounting Losses Amid Declining Coal Sales

The losses of the state-owned company "Mini Maritsa-Istok" are escalating at an alarming rate due to decreased operations and a decline in coal sales

Business » Industry | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 11:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria