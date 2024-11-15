Bulgaria Seeks EU Protection Against Flood of Ukrainian Honey Imports
Bulgaria is set to request protective measures from the European Commission regarding the import of Ukrainian honey. The request will be made during a meeting of EU agriculture and fisheries ministers in Brussels on Monday.
The country's position highlights that the sharp rise in Ukrainian honey imports is creating difficulties for local producers, as the large quantities being brought into the European market at low prices are driving down the value of Bulgarian honey. Despite the European Commission’s previous precautionary measures, Bulgaria argues that these have not been effective in preventing the negative impact on local honey production.
Currently, the average price of Ukrainian honey entering Bulgaria is significantly lower than the price of domestically produced honey, which is putting additional pressure on local producers. Furthermore, the surge in imports has led to a decline in Bulgaria’s honey exports to other European countries.
Counterfeit Goods Worth €3-4 Billion Seized in the EU in 2023
Over 152 million counterfeit items, valued at approximately €3.
Challenges Loom for Bulgarian Essential Oil Sector Amid Declining Exports
Globally, the essential oil sector is encountering significant challenges
Slight Increase in Wholesale Food Prices Observed in Bulgaria Amid Mixed Trends
Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have shown a slight overall increase
European Farmers, Including Bulgarians, Decry Green Deal as a Failure
Farmers across Europe, including those in Bulgaria, are expressing dissatisfaction with the Green Deal
Bulgaria's Industry Grows for Third Consecutive Month
Bulgaria's industrial production has seen growth for the third consecutive month, with a reported increase of 0.8% in August compared to July
State-Owned "Mini Maritsa-Istok" Faces Mounting Losses Amid Declining Coal Sales
The losses of the state-owned company "Mini Maritsa-Istok" are escalating at an alarming rate due to decreased operations and a decline in coal sales