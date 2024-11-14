Bulgarian President Radev Labels Peevski as "Insolence On Steroids"

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev commented on the ongoing situation with Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning, following the party's rally on Monday. Speaking to reporters after attending the swearing-in ceremony of three new judges at the Constitutional Court, Radev addressed the rally, where Peevski used a megaphone to speak to the crowd. The president remarked that the “insolence on steroids” displayed by Peevski would not disappear on its own. He added that the development of Bulgaria as a democratic country remained the responsibility of the nation.

Radev was also asked about the current deadlock in the new National Assembly and what appeal he would make to the political forces. He expressed disappointment that the time between the elections and the first session of Parliament had not been used more effectively for negotiations. He called for a quicker resolution regarding the election of a president, as it was key to unblocking the process of forming a government.

On the topic of the Constitutional Court's recent decision regarding Georgi Cholakov's interim role as President of the Supreme Administrative Court, Radev voiced concerns. He criticized the increasing frequency of decisions that he saw as contrary to constitutional principles. According to the president, these interim appointments circumvent legal requirements and undermine the principles of mandate and independence, thus bypassing both the powers of the head of state and constitutional safeguards. He cited similar cases, including the appointment of an acting chief prosecutor and a temporary manager for the Bulgarian embassy in Ukraine.

Asked whether he would challenge this decision in the Constitutional Court, Radev indicated that he would carefully consider the circumstances. When questioned further about the constitutional changes regarding caretaker governments, he noted that even those who initiated the changes had distanced themselves from them. Radev emphasized the importance of a government with clear political accountability, and he confirmed that the issue would be examined in the future.