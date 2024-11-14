Austria Clears Path for Romania and Bulgaria's Schengen Membership by 2025?

Austria has cleared the way for Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen Area, with the blockage expected to be lifted in the spring of 2025, according to reports from Kurier. The decision marks the end of a prolonged obstruction, with Austria's previous stance viewed by some as a necessary measure to protect the country, while others saw it as a political move ahead of national elections. Despite this, the blockade has not helped Austria's international relations, with the country losing support abroad.

At a meeting scheduled for November 22 in Budapest, which is organized by Hungary, currently holding the EU presidency, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner will meet with his Romanian and Bulgarian counterparts. During this meeting, a package of measures will be agreed upon, outlining the steps Romania and Bulgaria need to take before full Schengen membership can be granted. Senior Romanian government officials are optimistic that this will occur in the spring of 2025.

Romania and Bulgaria have already met many of the key requirements, particularly regarding security at the EU's external borders and the swift return of illegal migrants, according to Austria's interior ministry. Romania's government and MEPs have indicated that the two countries are close to completing their journey toward Schengen membership.

Support for Romania and Bulgaria's accession is also voiced by European Commissioner for Migration, Magnus Brunner, who has long advocated for their inclusion. The Austrian finance minister, who was recently heard by the European Parliament, emphasized the "extraordinary progress" both countries have made in border security and expressed confidence that their full membership will be achieved soon.

For Romania, this decision comes just in time for the November 24 presidential election, potentially benefiting the pro-European candidate. Brunner sees the vote as a signal of support for migration reform as he prepares to take office as migration commissioner.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been a vocal supporter of Romania and Bulgaria's accession, reaffirmed his commitment to pushing the issue forward while holding the EU presidency. He noted that while progress is being made, the final decision requires unanimous approval from all EU member states, with one country still holding a veto power.