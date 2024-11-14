Fatal Blasts Near Brazil’s Supreme Court Trigger Security Concerns Ahead of G20

World | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:43
Bulgaria: Fatal Blasts Near Brazil’s Supreme Court Trigger Security Concerns Ahead of G20

Federal police in Brazil have launched an investigation following explosions in the capital that resulted in one fatality, as reported by Al Jazeera. The blasts occurred at the conclusion of a Supreme Court session on Wednesday, prompting an evacuation of the building. Smoke and fire were visible from the air as the court's staff and ministers were safely escorted out.

The explosions took place near the Supreme Court, in the vicinity of Brasilia's Three Powers Plaza, which houses the presidential palace, Congress, and the court. Local media reported that one of the explosions occurred near a parked car, with witnesses noting smoke emerging from its trunk before the second blast.

Brazil's federal police responded to the scene, deploying the Tactical Operations Command, the Rapid Intervention Group, and the Bomb Control Group to assess the situation. In a statement, the police confirmed that initial security measures had been taken and that the area was being analyzed.

According to the Supreme Court, two loud bangs were heard, after which the building was evacuated. The court's statement assured that the ministers had been safely removed, along with other staff, as a precaution. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are awaiting more information about the incident. Brazil’s Supreme Court President Luis Roberto Barroso has been in contact with President Lula da Silva and other senior officials regarding the explosions.

Celina Leao, the vice-governor of the Federal District, shared in a press briefing that at least one explosion occurred when an unknown individual approached the doors of the Supreme Court. This person was later identified as the individual who died in the blast.

The bombing incident has raised concerns about security, especially with the G20 conference scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro later this month. The Supreme Court buildings were set to undergo a thorough sweep early the next morning, with office hours suspended until noon. The situation will be reassessed as the investigation continues.

Tags: Brazil, police, G20, explosions

