Two Bulgarian Nationals Arrested in Montenegro for Attempted Murder

Two Bulgarian citizens were arrested in Podgorica, Montenegro, on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the MINA news agency, as reported by BNT. The incident occurred on Tuesday, when the suspects reportedly tried to flee the country shortly after the crime.

Montenegrin police received a report at around 9:50 a.m. local time on Tuesday about a physical altercation between several individuals, during which one man sustained injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered multiple fractures.

The police later revealed that the assailants, two masked individuals, attacked the victim using metal levers, striking him in the head and body. The attack was investigated by the High State Prosecutor’s Office in Podgorica, which qualified the crime as attempted murder.

Thanks to swift police action, the two Bulgarian nationals, I.I.E., 42, and D.Y.E., 43, were quickly identified as the suspects. Authorities found that they had attempted to leave Montenegro through the Kula border crossing on the same day, but they were intercepted before they could depart.

The two suspects were subsequently detained and are being held in custody pending further investigation into the attempted murder.