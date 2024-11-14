Bulgaria: Two New Appeals Filed for Election Recount and Annulment

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Two New Appeals Filed for Election Recount and Annulment @BTA

Two additional appeals for election annulment have been submitted to Bulgaria's Constitutional Court.

The first appeal comes from the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, which has requested a partial recount and reexamination of ballots. Their appeal, comprising 100 pages, outlines alleged violations in 3,000 voting sections and has gained the support of 64 MPs from the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS), the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and "There Is Such a People" (TISP).

Lena Borislavova clarified to reporters that issues related to corporate and purchased votes may not be fully addressed through the Constitutional Court. If the court declines to intervene, WCC-DB plans to propose changes to electoral legislation. Additionally, the coalition advocates for a "sanitary cordon" around formations that failed to meet the 4% threshold required for parliamentary entry.

Former Justice Minister Nadezhda Yordanova suggested that the Constitutional Court may consolidate all complaints. Vasil Pandov noted that the WCC-DB appeal addresses a range of alleged violations, including discrepancies between written records and machine memory, as well as inconsistencies with votes from previous elections in some sections.

Yordanova emphasized WCC-DB’s expectation that the Constitutional Court will uphold each legitimate vote cast by Bulgarian citizens. She called for a thorough recount in all sections, highlighting the 3,000 specific instances they cited.

The second complaint has been submitted by the BOEC association, with backing from WCC-DB and APS, calling for a complete reevaluation of the election results.

With these new filings, there are now four appeals before the Constitutional Court, including previous submissions from TISP and "Greatness." According to Pandov, WCC-DB's appeal documents the largest array of alleged election violations.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Constitutional Court, election, WCC-DB

Related Articles:

Petkov and Trifonov Propose Solutions to Bulgaria’s Government Crisis

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of paralyzing Bulgaria by failing to sever ties with Delyan Peevski

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:29

"There Is Such a People" and GERB Discussed Economic Issues, Not Cabinet Composition

Toshko Yordanov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) described the meeting with GERB as an initial step in their discussions, though he expressed surprise that they were invited before the second-largest party in parliamen

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:38

Bulgarian Politics: Petkov Announces Growing Support for "Sanitary Cordon" Around Peevski

Kiril Petkov announced that the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan faction) will support the "sanitary cordon" declaration around Delyan Peevski

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:35

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and MECH Align on Anti-Corruption, Split on Political Alliances

A meeting between "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party highlighted alignment on anti-corruption legislation but revealed contrasting views on possible political partnerships for governance

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:45

Borissov Challenges President on Legitimacy: "Respect the Parliament or Call New Elections"

At a lengthy national conference today, GERB regional coordinators, newly elected MPs

Politics | November 8, 2024, Friday // 17:02

Trump Declares Victory, Promises ‘Golden Age’ for America

Early Wednesday morning, former President Donald Trump addressed his supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support he had received

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 10:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Third Attempt Fails: MPs Unable to Elect Speaker of the 51st National Assembly

The first session of the new parliament will resume today at 11 AM, announced the oldest member of parliament, Silvi Kirilov from "There Is Such a People," in the plenary hall.

Politics » Elections | November 15, 2024, Friday // 11:23

UAE and Bulgaria Celebrate 33 Years of Diplomatic Relations in Sofia

The UAE Embassy in Sofia, alongside Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a celebration of 33 years of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:59

Bulgaria to Receive First F-16 Fighter Jets Next Year

Bulgaria is set to receive its first batch of eight F-16 fighter jets next year

Politics » Defense | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:01

Petkov and Trifonov Propose Solutions to Bulgaria’s Government Crisis

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of paralyzing Bulgaria by failing to sever ties with Delyan Peevski

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:29

Bulgarian President Radev Labels Peevski as "Insolence On Steroids"

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev commented on the ongoing situation with Delyan Peevski

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:35

Bulgaria's President Calls for Pragmatic Dialogue with North Macedonia’s Government

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev emphasized that the tone of dialogue established with the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska, should also be adopted by the Macedonian government

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria