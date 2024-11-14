Bulgaria: Two New Appeals Filed for Election Recount and Annulment

Two additional appeals for election annulment have been submitted to Bulgaria's Constitutional Court.

The first appeal comes from the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, which has requested a partial recount and reexamination of ballots. Their appeal, comprising 100 pages, outlines alleged violations in 3,000 voting sections and has gained the support of 64 MPs from the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS), the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and "There Is Such a People" (TISP).

Lena Borislavova clarified to reporters that issues related to corporate and purchased votes may not be fully addressed through the Constitutional Court. If the court declines to intervene, WCC-DB plans to propose changes to electoral legislation. Additionally, the coalition advocates for a "sanitary cordon" around formations that failed to meet the 4% threshold required for parliamentary entry.

Former Justice Minister Nadezhda Yordanova suggested that the Constitutional Court may consolidate all complaints. Vasil Pandov noted that the WCC-DB appeal addresses a range of alleged violations, including discrepancies between written records and machine memory, as well as inconsistencies with votes from previous elections in some sections.

Yordanova emphasized WCC-DB’s expectation that the Constitutional Court will uphold each legitimate vote cast by Bulgarian citizens. She called for a thorough recount in all sections, highlighting the 3,000 specific instances they cited.

The second complaint has been submitted by the BOEC association, with backing from WCC-DB and APS, calling for a complete reevaluation of the election results.

With these new filings, there are now four appeals before the Constitutional Court, including previous submissions from TISP and "Greatness." According to Pandov, WCC-DB's appeal documents the largest array of alleged election violations.