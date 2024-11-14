Radomir Woman Killed in Domestic Violence Incident Over Minor Dispute

Yesterday, in the Bulgarian town of Radomir, a woman was tragically killed after being struck on the head first with a glass bottle and then with a kitchen cutting board, leading to her death from the blows. The accused, with whom she had been living in a domestic partnership for about a year and a half, is now facing murder charges under circumstances involving domestic violence, with the crime described as exceptionally cruel and painful for the victim.

Until the fatal incident on November 12, there had been no reported serious disputes between the couple. Described as generally balanced people by relatives and neighbors, the pair had not previously shown signs of significant conflict, according to Albena Stoilova, spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Pernik.

BNR reports that the conflict reportedly erupted over a minor household issue, stemming from a comment made by the victim, which apparently triggered an aggressive reaction. According to the accused, a small amount of alcohol had been consumed on the night of the incident, Stoilova noted.

The crime was reported by the accused himself, said Pavel Dzhalev, head of the Radomir police department. The accused has no prior criminal history, no other police records, and no history of domestic violence. Dzhalev added that the man had been let go from his job just a day before, which may have contributed to his emotional state.

The accused is currently detained for up to 72 hours by order of the prosecutor, with a request for permanent detention pending. According to Dzhalev, there has been no rise in domestic violence cases in the region, with 144 cases reported this year by the end of October, compared to 161 cases last year.