Radomir Woman Killed in Domestic Violence Incident Over Minor Dispute

Crime | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 09:52
Bulgaria: Radomir Woman Killed in Domestic Violence Incident Over Minor Dispute @novinite.com

Yesterday, in the Bulgarian town of Radomir, a woman was tragically killed after being struck on the head first with a glass bottle and then with a kitchen cutting board, leading to her death from the blows. The accused, with whom she had been living in a domestic partnership for about a year and a half, is now facing murder charges under circumstances involving domestic violence, with the crime described as exceptionally cruel and painful for the victim.

Until the fatal incident on November 12, there had been no reported serious disputes between the couple. Described as generally balanced people by relatives and neighbors, the pair had not previously shown signs of significant conflict, according to Albena Stoilova, spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Pernik.

BNR reports that the conflict reportedly erupted over a minor household issue, stemming from a comment made by the victim, which apparently triggered an aggressive reaction. According to the accused, a small amount of alcohol had been consumed on the night of the incident, Stoilova noted.

The crime was reported by the accused himself, said Pavel Dzhalev, head of the Radomir police department. The accused has no prior criminal history, no other police records, and no history of domestic violence. Dzhalev added that the man had been let go from his job just a day before, which may have contributed to his emotional state.

The accused is currently detained for up to 72 hours by order of the prosecutor, with a request for permanent detention pending. According to Dzhalev, there has been no rise in domestic violence cases in the region, with 144 cases reported this year by the end of October, compared to 161 cases last year.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: radomir, woman, police

Related Articles:

Fatal Blasts Near Brazil’s Supreme Court Trigger Security Concerns Ahead of G20

Federal police in Brazil have launched an investigation following explosions in the capital that resulted in one fatality,

World | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:43

Two Bulgarian Nationals Arrested in Montenegro for Attempted Murder

Two Bulgarian citizens were arrested in Podgorica, Montenegro, on suspicion of attempted murder

Crime | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:06

Woman Dies in Radomir After Violent Dispute, Husband Detained

A 56-year-old woman was killed in Radomir last night, and her partner has been detained in connection with the crime

Crime | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 12:03

Tragic Discovery: Missing 6-Year-Old Girl from Petrich Found Dead (UPDATED)

A 6-year-old girl from Petrich, who was reported missing yesterday afternoon, has been found dead

Society » Incidents | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 10:37

Police Prepare for Possible Tensions as Thousands Expected at Sofia Protests

Between 3,000 and 5,000 people are anticipated to participate in the protests in Sofia

Society | November 11, 2024, Monday // 08:57

November 11 Showdown: Multiple Protests to Disrupt Sofia as New Parliament Opens

On November 11, the day of the 51st National Assembly’s inaugural session, Sofia is set to host seven organized demonstrations, mostly concentrated around the Parliament,

Society | November 11, 2024, Monday // 07:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Two Bulgarian Nationals Arrested in Montenegro for Attempted Murder

Two Bulgarian citizens were arrested in Podgorica, Montenegro, on suspicion of attempted murder

Crime | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:06

Woman Dies in Radomir After Violent Dispute, Husband Detained

A 56-year-old woman was killed in Radomir last night, and her partner has been detained in connection with the crime

Crime | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 12:03

Famous Bulgarian Actor Caught Driving Under the Influence Again

Bulgarian actor Dimo Alexiev was detained in Sofia for driving under the influence of alcohol

Crime | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 15:46

Man Detained After Inflicting Multiple Cuts on His Wife in Sofia

A 36-year-old man from Sofia has been detained after allegedly inflicting multiple cuts on his wife

Crime | November 11, 2024, Monday // 11:15

Lawyer Claims Bulgaria's Missing ‘Crypto Queen’ Ruja Ignatova is Alive

Lawyer Dr. Jonathan Levy told Bulgaria Today that he possesses evidence proving that Ruja Ignatova

Crime | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 15:20

Bulgarian Citizen Assaulted by Police in North Macedonia Over National Identity

A Bulgarian citizen in Skopje, Borche Natsevski, was assaulted by two police officers reportedly due to his Bulgarian identity and

Crime | November 4, 2024, Monday // 10:52
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria