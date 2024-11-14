Trump Appoints Key Cabinet Members, Pledges Swift Transition After White House Meeting with Biden

The newly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, was welcomed to the White House by the outgoing president, Joe Biden, who congratulated him on his election victory, as reported by world agencies. The meeting took place at Biden’s invitation.

Trump expressed his gratitude to Biden for the invitation to the White House.

During the initial moments of their conversation, both leaders pledged to ensure a smooth transition of power. Trump remarked to Biden that “politics is tough and the world is not always nice,” yet he added, “the world is nice today, and I like that.”

US President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to appoint a special envoy to lead negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, according to Fox News, which cited multiple sources. The envoy, described as a respected senior official, is expected to focus on establishing a peace agreement. “You’re going to see this happen very soon,” one source confirmed, adding that the position would likely be unpaid, similar to the role held by Kurt Volker, who served as a volunteer envoy to Ukraine between 2017 and 2019.

Ahead of the US presidential election, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova had remarked that the election outcome would not affect Russia’s stance due to the bipartisan consensus in the US toward Russia. “If there are any changes in US policy or new proposals, we are prepared to review them in line with Russia’s interests,” Zakharova said, emphasizing that Russia would firmly protect its national security.

In a recent interview, Trump has voiced skepticism about maintaining US aid to Ukraine and suggested he could end the war in one day, though he did not specify how. He told Fox News in July that he would urge Ukrainian President Zelensky to negotiate and would pressure Russian President Putin to reach a deal.

Trump and Zelensky spoke last week, though the contents of their conversation were not disclosed, as reported by the New York Times.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking from Brussels on November 13, assured that the Biden administration would utilize all remaining resources to support Ukraine before the transition to Trump’s presidency. The Kyiv Independent reported that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with Blinken in Brussels for talks, where Blinken reiterated the US's commitment to Ukraine’s defense and its path toward NATO membership.

As part of the transition process, President Joe Biden met with President-elect Trump at the White House, joined by Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and incoming Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the meeting as “substantive,” with discussions on national security and other key issues. Following the meeting, Trump told the New York Post that he and Biden enjoyed their time together, praising Biden’s efforts during his campaign and their exchange of views on topics including the Ukraine conflict and the Middle East. Trump noted that he specifically asked for Biden’s perspective on both issues and found him “gracious” in sharing his views.

Following his victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated several high-profile figures for key roles in his new administration. On Wednesday, Trump announced that Congressman Matt Gaetz, from Florida, would be nominated as Attorney General. In his statement, Trump praised Gaetz as a "gifted and tenacious attorney," trained at William & Mary Law School, and commended his work in Congress on reforming the Department of Justice. "Matt will put an end to government weaponization, secure our borders, dismantle criminal organizations, and restore Americans’ confidence in the Justice Department,” Trump said.

Trump also named Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, noting Rubio's leadership and strong advocacy for freedom. "Marco is a highly respected leader and a powerful voice for freedom," Trump stated, adding that he looks forward to working with Rubio to “make America, and the world, safe and great again.” Rubio responded by expressing gratitude and a commitment to executing Trump’s foreign policy goals, saying he would put “the interests of Americans and America above all else.”

In another significant appointment, former Congresswoman and Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard was nominated to serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Trump emphasized Gabbard’s two-decade record of service to the country and her dedication to American freedoms. "As a former Democratic presidential candidate with bipartisan support, and now a Republican, I know Tulsi will bring her fearless spirit to our intelligence community," Trump stated, adding that he expects her to uphold constitutional rights and ensure security through strength.

Trump’s return to the White House, with a win of 295 electoral votes against Kamala Harris’s 226, marks only the second time in US history that a president has served two non-consecutive terms. The last president to do so was Grover Cleveland, elected in 1884 and 1892. Trump previously held the presidency from 2016 to 2020.