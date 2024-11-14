Maxim Behar for Manager Talks: I Learn from My Successes, Not My Mistakes

Recognized as a global name in the PR business, Maxim Behar, founder and CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc., shares his approach to modern leadership and reveals the key questions he never asks when interviewing candidates for his company.

Maxim Behar is a world-renowned PR expert, diplomat, entrepreneur, and a creator of unique ideas that have earned recognition in numerous global rankings. He is the only expert from Eastern Europe inducted into the World PR Hall of Fame in London. Formerly President of the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO) until 2017, he now serves as President of the World Communication Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Born in Shumen, Bulgaria, Behar was named an honorary citizen of his hometown in 2005. He holds a degree in international economics from the University of Economics in Prague, Czech Republic, as well as leadership credentials from Harvard Kennedy School and from a course with legendary coach Lou Tice at the Pacific Institute in Seattle, USA. He is currently pursuing a doctorate at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski."

Behar also chairs the Board of Trustees at the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) in Sofia and serves as a lifetime Senior Advisor to the British PR Association (PRCA). From 2012 to 2017, he led the Prague office of the global PR firm Hill & Knowlton. His 2018 book, The Global PR Revolution, initially published in Southeast Asia, consistently ranks among the top three of BookAuthority's "100 Best PR Books of All Time." Since 2004, Mr. Behar has also served as the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria.

Tell us a little more about yourself and your journey at M3 Communications Group, Inc.

It all happened so naturally and effortlessly, as if it were meant to be. Writing, communication, and public speaking have fascinated and inspired me for as long as I can remember—probably since kindergarten. I graduated first grade with a grade around a C+ (4.5 on a 6-point scale), and in the class photo from Fourth Primary School in Shumen, I’m the only one not holding up my certificate, as I feared the grade would be visible and I’d be embarrassed for years. That moment marked the beginning of my careful attention to my public image.

My career path took me through journalism, where I worked as a correspondent, editor, and editor-in-chief for many years, gaining invaluable experience at various newspapers, even creating one ("Standard" newspaper). But at a certain point, I felt it was time to leave journalism behind. In a way, the decision was influenced by Winston Churchill’s quote: “You can achieve a lot with journalism, as long as you know exactly when to give it up.” It made sense—journalists often burn out, and the profession’s public nature demands constant self-reflection about one’s work and its quality.

And so, I found myself alone in a small studio apartment with a second-hand Apple computer—but still an Apple. That’s where it all began. Since then, every day has been a new adventure. I eagerly make my way to the office each morning, and every day feels unique, interesting, and full of possibility.

With over 30 years in the PR industry, you've experienced both crises and successes. Which of these had the most lasting impact on you, and how did they influence the growth and development of your company?

Every day, I navigate both crises and successes, and each leaves its mark, contributing to what we call experience—one of the most valuable assets in business. In technology, you might gain experience in just a few months, but in the consulting world, it takes years. It requires constant reading, analysis, and adaptation. Our industry evolves at the speed of light, and what was considered cutting-edge on Monday may be outdated by Friday.

While mistakes and crises often serve as the best teachers, I follow one golden rule in business: I learn from my successes, not my failures. There's little to gain from mistakes other than the desire to avoid repeating them—though that doesn’t always happen. On the other hand, by analyzing our successes and understanding how we achieved them, the chances of making the next project even more successful increase significantly.

What sets M3 Communications apart from the competition? How to distinguish good PR?

Personally, I don’t focus much on competition—I neither concern myself with it nor pay much attention to it. My primary focus is on what we do, how we grow, fostering teamwork, and pursuing perfection. It’s this pursuit of perfection, in my view, that truly sets us apart from many other companies, both in Bulgaria and internationally.

At least once a year, I travel to the United States to "set my clock" and learn from the best in the industry. After all, America is the birthplace of our business, where innovation, technology, and modern business practices thrive. It’s there that I set my benchmarks.

For the past 25 years, we’ve been the Bulgarian partner of one of the most experienced PR firms in the world, Hill & Knowlton, founded in 1927. My frequent interactions with my colleagues there keep offering valuable insights and lessons.

What are the key challenges you encounter when doing business in Bulgaria?

The challenges we face in Bulgaria are similar to those encountered by my colleagues worldwide—bureaucracy, occasional tax increases, sluggish subcontractors, and the shortage of well-educated, corporate-minded professionals. However, these are not unique to Bulgaria; even in the most developed countries, these issues persist.

That said, Bulgaria also offers undeniable advantages that enable us to run a successful business. While we may occasionally complain about taxes, they are among the lowest in Europe. Although finding team players and ambitious young talent can be challenging, it's still easier here than in many developed nations.

Ultimately, no matter the obstacles, if you remain innovative, work hard, and know what you want to achieve—with honesty and integrity—you will succeed. Complaining and dwelling on difficulties will only lead to failure and delay, as negative energy will hold us back in today’s fast-changing business environment.

What are three key pieces of advice you would offer to young entrepreneurs starting a business in Bulgaria?

I’m probably the last person to offer advice, but I can share what has been important to me. Instead of three pieces of advice, I’d distill it into three key principles that have guided me, which I call the "Three Ss"—a concept I created twenty years ago that, to my surprise, grows more relevant each year. These three words are Speed, Simplicity, and Self-Confidence.

Speed is critical in today’s business world—whether it’s making decisions, presenting projects, or responding to emails. Every second counts.

Simplicity, to me, is about clear, concise communication and maintaining focus. It’s about knowing what truly matters and prioritizing accordingly—whether it’s what to read, who to meet, or even which movie to watch and why. It’s all about making the right choices and staying focused on what’s important.

And finally, Self-Confidence. This is perhaps the most crucial of the three, and I place it last for emphasis. I don’t know anyone who has succeeded without self-confidence—the belief that you can and will achieve something important, that you can be better today than yesterday. Without it, success is nearly impossible.

How do you navigate the dynamic changes in the market, and what is your approach to managing risk?

I only take risks when necessary, and only in areas where I have experience and have repeatedly practiced. These situations arise constantly, often even daily. We work with the trust of large international companies, so for me, risk is more about protecting their brands, reputations, and businesses. That’s why I approach risk with caution and careful consideration, but I never hesitate to take it when needed.

I firmly believe in a rule I coined during the 2008 financial crisis: the worst decision is better than no decision at all. Often, hesitation can lead to even greater problems, which can hit you and your clients hard. We deal with client crises in both social and traditional media every week. If we aren’t prepared or don’t know how to respond, we have no place in this industry. My team fully understands this responsibility and the urgency it demands.

What key qualities do you look for in employees to consider them valuable to the company?

This is actually quite simple. Over the years, I’ve had one key requirement for job applicants—what I call the "sparkle in the eyes." During interviews, I always look the candidate in the eyes, searching for that spark, which to me signals a desire for growth, ambition, and genuine interest. These are the qualities that matter most in a colleague. Everything else can be developed.

I can transform an amateur into a professional in 5-6 months, but I can’t turn a lazy person into a hard worker, a schemer into a team player, or awaken someone who’s not naturally driven. I don’t blame these individuals; we’re all different, and that’s what makes the world interesting. But when building a strong team, I have specific criteria.

There are two questions I never ask in an interview: where the candidate is from and what they studied. The answers to these questions can sometimes cause unnecessary concerns, making candidates feel they might be judged if they’re from a small town or hold a degree in law or medicine. For me, what matters most is the character of the candidate—everything else follows naturally.

How do you motivate your employees and retain your top talent?

I’m not sure I can claim to "motivate" anyone—that’s ultimately a personal decision for each of my colleagues. I have team members who have been with me for nearly 20 years, and I’m incredibly grateful for that, but it’s their choice to stay. As CEO, my role is to support them, offer advice, and be there for them through both the challenges and the easy times. I see myself as part of their team, not the other way around.

I firmly believe in the concept of "horizontal leadership," which I discuss in my book Five Minutes to Tomorrow, written during the pandemic. Today, everyone should be a leader in their own right, taking charge of their projects, managing them effectively, and being responsible for their work. That’s why I see myself as just one of my colleagues—though I have more responsibilities, that’s simply part of the role. I’m one of them, alongside them. I’m not sure if this approach motivates them, but it certainly motivates me.

What personally fuels and motivates you in your work?

What motivates me starts early in the morning, with the anticipation of seeing my colleagues, collaborating on important projects, exchanging ideas, and even engaging in debates. By midday, I find myself counting down the hours until the end of the day. And in the evening, when I return home, it's the enriching conversations with my wife that I look forward to, followed by a glass of good wine or a great movie to unwind. This routine, day after day, fuels me.

Is it challenging to maintain a balance between personal life and professional responsibilities? How do you manage it?

I’m not sure if I’d say it’s challenging or if I’m “managing” it, but over the years, I feel I’ve achieved a good balance between work and personal life—at least, that’s how it feels to me. My daily life is a blend of work, projects, diplomatic and business lunches and dinners, social media presence, client meetings, and managing complex projects, often until midnight. I also make time for writing books and articles, recording music—I’ve released a few successful rap singles in the U.S. over the past two years—traveling, enjoying good wine, films, and theater, and spending time with my children. Every day, even every hour, brings something different. But I love my days, both in business and in family life.

Thank you for joining us for Manager Talks!

It was my pleasure. Novinite is an outstanding media outlet that has been closely tied to some very significant years of my life. I’m especially proud that it was one of my projects—like many others—that has remained innovative, original, honest, and professional.

Lastly, could you please share one word that inspires and drives you forward?

Speed. In today’s market, survival doesn’t belong to the biggest, the wealthiest, or even the most knowledgeable with multiple degrees. It belongs to those who make swift decisions, adapt rapidly to new demands, and quickly embrace and implement innovations in business. Success and growth come to those who act with agility—it's up to you, and no one else!

