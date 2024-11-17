November 14: Cloudy and Rainy Conditions for Bulgaria, Snowfall in the Mountains

The weather in Bulgaria on November 14 will be mostly cloudy with rain, which will be heaviest in the western and central parts of the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. A light to moderate west-northwesterly wind will prevail. Temperatures will range from 1°C to 6°C in most regions, with Sofia expected to have a low of around 0°C. Afternoon highs will reach 8°C to 10°C, and around 6°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will also be cloudy and rainy. Daytime temperatures will be between 8°C and 11°C, with sea water temperatures ranging from 14°C to 16°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be cloudy and foggy, with snow in many areas. Snow cover will be present in the Balkan region. A moderate westerly wind will blow, with stronger southwesterly winds at higher altitudes. Temperatures will be 5°C at 1,200 meters and around 0°C at 2,000 meters.