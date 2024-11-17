Bulgaria Eyes Participation in Green Energy Transmission Project with Azerbaijan

President Rumen Radev emphasized that he can only begin political consultations with the parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly after the election of the Speaker of Parliament, reports BNR. He explained that, according to the Constitution, the first step must be the election of the Speaker and the formation of the parliamentary groups before he can initiate consultations.

Radev, currently in Baku leading Bulgaria's delegation at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, also mentioned that Bulgaria has the opportunity to participate in a project aimed at transferring green energy. This energy would be produced in Azerbaijan from renewable sources.

He noted that Bulgaria is currently working with Greece on a vertical gas corridor, which contributes to energy diversification, security of supply, and price reductions. Looking ahead, Radev added, the project would also include the possibility of hydrogen transmission. The President shared that, during discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the potential for Bulgaria to actively engage in the transfer of green energy was explored.

