Bulgaria Eyes Participation in Green Energy Transmission Project with Azerbaijan

Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Struggles with Staff Shortages Despite Revenue Growth
Tourism in Bulgaria experienced a notable loss in its workforce during the peak summer season
President Rumen Radev emphasized that he can only begin political consultations with the parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly after the election of the Speaker of Parliament, reports BNR. He explained that, according to the Constitution, the first step must be the election of the Speaker and the formation of the parliamentary groups before he can initiate consultations.
Radev, currently in Baku leading Bulgaria's delegation at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, also mentioned that Bulgaria has the opportunity to participate in a project aimed at transferring green energy. This energy would be produced in Azerbaijan from renewable sources.
He noted that Bulgaria is currently working with Greece on a vertical gas corridor, which contributes to energy diversification, security of supply, and price reductions. Looking ahead, Radev added, the project would also include the possibility of hydrogen transmission. The President shared that, during discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the potential for Bulgaria to actively engage in the transfer of green energy was explored.
A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will prevail across Bulgaria on November 15.
The weather in Bulgaria on November 14 will be mostly cloudy with rain, which will be heaviest in the western and central parts of the countr
On November 13, precipitation will gradually decrease from the west, but will increase again overnight into Thursday
At the UN climate conference in Baku, world leaders gathered to discuss the urgent need for financial support for developing countries most affected by climate change
Snowfall has caused kilometer-long traffic jams and made driving difficult across Sofia
In Sofia, preparations for clearing wet snow are underway with 159 snow plows on standby
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023