Russia Uses Decoy Drones to Overwhelm Ukraine's Air Defenses

World » UKRAINE | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 08:35
Russia Uses Decoy Drones to Overwhelm Ukraine's Air Defenses

The Russian military has been increasing its use of decoy drones to confuse and overwhelm Ukrainian air defense systems, according to aviation market expert Bohdan Dolintse, speaking on the FREEDОМ TV channel.

Dolintse explained that these fake targets are relatively inexpensive, costing only a few thousand dollars each. However, they are equipped to enhance their radar reflectivity, making them appear as real combat drones such as the "Shaheds" or other types of attack drones.

The use of these decoys presents a significant challenge for Ukraine's air defense systems. They require anti-aircraft missiles and mobile defense units to neutralize them, which drains valuable resources. Dolintse highlighted that, in a typical launch of ten drones by Russian forces, five might be genuine "Shaheds," while the remaining five are decoys. This tactic complicates the targeting process, reducing the effectiveness of the air defense systems.

These systems are a serious problem for us,” Dolintse noted, emphasizing the growing difficulty in countering these fake targets alongside real threats.

