US Strikes Iranian-Backed Militia in Syria After Rocket Attack on Troops
US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted precision airstrikes on Wednesday against facilities used by an Iranian-backed militia group in Syria, targeting weapons storage and logistics hubs in response to a recent rocket attack on US personnel at Patrol Base Shaddadi. The strikes, aimed at disrupting the militia's operational capabilities, occurred with no reported damage to US facilities or injuries to US and coalition forces.
CENTCOM confirmed the action on social media, noting that these strikes are intended to weaken the group’s capacity to organize further attacks on US and coalition forces, who remain in the region primarily for counter-ISIS operations. General Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, emphasized that any threats to US personnel, allies, and partner security in the area will not be tolerated, reaffirming the United States' commitment to defense measures alongside regional partners.
This comes shortly after CENTCOM's targeted airstrikes on multiple Houthi-controlled weapons storage sites in Yemen on November 9 and 10. Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Patrick Ryder explained that these locations contained advanced weaponry used by Iran-backed Houthis in unlawful assaults on international commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. These operations utilized both Air Force and Navy assets, including F-35C fighter aircraft, in response to repeated Houthi attacks on international shipping and coalition vessels in these critical waterways.
