Bulgaria's President Calls for Pragmatic Dialogue with North Macedonia’s Government

Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Struggles with Staff Shortages Despite Revenue Growth
Tourism in Bulgaria experienced a notable loss in its workforce during the peak summer season
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev emphasized that the tone of dialogue established with the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska, should also be adopted by the Macedonian government. Radev stated that the two presidential institutions have shown that constructive and open communication is possible and plays a key role in fostering good neighborly relations.
He noted that the issue goes beyond the timely inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution of North Macedonia. Radev stressed the need for the government and parliament in North Macedonia to act swiftly to implement the provisions outlined in the negotiation framework and the good-neighbor agreement. He warned that delays could waste valuable time for the country's EU membership progress. He further stated that if North Macedonia's leadership genuinely desires EU integration, it must fulfill the terms set out in these agreements.
Radev also pointed out that the immediate priority should be to elect the President of the National Assembly and form parliamentary groups, after which consultations could begin. He reiterated that these steps must be taken in line with the Constitution.
Currently, President Radev is leading the Bulgarian delegation at the 29th session of the World Conference on Climate Change in Baku, Azerbaijan. The delegation includes acting ministers of energy Vladimir Malinov and innovation Rosen Karadimov, along with representatives from state institutions and business.
