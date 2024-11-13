Bulgaria's President Calls for Pragmatic Dialogue with North Macedonia’s Government

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President Calls for Pragmatic Dialogue with North Macedonia’s Government

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev emphasized that the tone of dialogue established with the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska, should also be adopted by the Macedonian government. Radev stated that the two presidential institutions have shown that constructive and open communication is possible and plays a key role in fostering good neighborly relations.

He noted that the issue goes beyond the timely inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution of North Macedonia. Radev stressed the need for the government and parliament in North Macedonia to act swiftly to implement the provisions outlined in the negotiation framework and the good-neighbor agreement. He warned that delays could waste valuable time for the country's EU membership progress. He further stated that if North Macedonia's leadership genuinely desires EU integration, it must fulfill the terms set out in these agreements.

Radev also pointed out that the immediate priority should be to elect the President of the National Assembly and form parliamentary groups, after which consultations could begin. He reiterated that these steps must be taken in line with the Constitution.

Currently, President Radev is leading the Bulgarian delegation at the 29th session of the World Conference on Climate Change in Baku, Azerbaijan. The delegation includes acting ministers of energy Vladimir Malinov and innovation Rosen Karadimov, along with representatives from state institutions and business.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, macedonia, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Struggles with Staff Shortages Despite Revenue Growth

Tourism in Bulgaria experienced a notable loss in its workforce during the peak summer season

Business » Tourism | November 17, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Among Top EU Economies with 2.2% Year-on-Year Growth

In the third quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy expanded by 0.5% compared to the previous quarter

Business » Finance | November 17, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Controversial Minimum Wage Proposal in Bulgaria Sparks Union Criticism

A proposed bill by the Ministry of Labor and Social Politics has sparked controversy by suggesting that the minimum wage in Bulgaria should only increase in line with inflation

Society | November 16, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Strong Credit Activity and Rising Incomes Drive Up Housing Prices in Bulgaria

In the second quarter of the year, the housing price index in Bulgaria increased by 15.1% year-on-year, slightly lower than the 16% rise in the first quarter

Business » Properties | November 16, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Public and School Holidays in Bulgaria for 2025: Full List of Rest Days

The official public holidays, days off, and school holidays for 2025 in Bulgaria have been confirmed, with several long weekends and breaks planned throughout the year

Society | November 16, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Average Salary in Bulgaria Drops Slightly, but Annual Growth Continues

At the close of the third quarter in 2024, Bulgaria saw a slight decrease in both employment numbers and average wages

Business » Finance | November 15, 2024, Friday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

UAE and Bulgaria Celebrate 33 Years of Diplomatic Relations in Sofia

The UAE Embassy in Sofia, alongside Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a celebration of 33 years of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:59

Bulgaria to Receive First F-16 Fighter Jets Next Year

Bulgaria is set to receive its first batch of eight F-16 fighter jets next year

Politics » Defense | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:01

Petkov and Trifonov Propose Solutions to Bulgaria’s Government Crisis

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of paralyzing Bulgaria by failing to sever ties with Delyan Peevski

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:29

Bulgarian President Radev Labels Peevski as "Insolence On Steroids"

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev commented on the ongoing situation with Delyan Peevski

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:35

Bulgaria: Two New Appeals Filed for Election Recount and Annulment

Two additional appeals for election annulment have been submitted to Bulgaria's Constitutional Court

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:02

Bulgarian Parliament's Search for a Speaker Continues as Vote Fails Once More

The first session of the 51st National Assembly will reconvene on Friday at 11:00 a.m. after another unsuccessful attempt to elect a speaker

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria