Bulgarian Parliament's Search for a Speaker Continues as Vote Fails Once More

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament's Search for a Speaker Continues as Vote Fails Once More

The first session of the 51st National Assembly will reconvene on Friday at 11:00 a.m. after another unsuccessful attempt to elect a speaker. Today, deputies failed once again to reach an agreement on the position.

The meeting was interrupted when senior MP and acting speaker Silvi Kirilov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) announced a 30-minute break for consultations with the political parties. This follows a similar outcome on Monday, when the parliament was also unable to elect a speaker.

The initial nominations for the role, which remained unchanged, included Raya Nazaryan from GERB, Andrey Tsekov from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), Petar Petrov from "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), Natalia Kiselova from "BSP-United Left," and Nicoleta Kuzmanova from "There Is Such a People" (TISP).

As was the case earlier in the week, today’s session saw a runoff between the candidacies of GERB’s Raya Nazaryan and WCC-DB’s Andrey Tsekov. However, neither candidate secured the necessary votes to win.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Speaker, parliament

Related Articles:

Stalemate in Bulgarian Parliament: Speaker Election Fails, Temporary Leader Proposed

The National Assembly in Bulgaria failed to elect a Speaker after two rounds of voting, leading to a deadlock

Politics | November 11, 2024, Monday // 14:14

Understanding Bulgaria's Political System: Key Institutions and Processes

Bulgaria operates under a parliamentary republic

Politics | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 17:00

Survey: Six Parties Set to Enter Bulgaria's National Assembly

A national survey conducted by bTV in collaboration with "Market Links" reveals that six parties are poised to enter Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly

Politics | October 4, 2024, Friday // 10:25

Bulgarian Parliament Condemns North Macedonia's Provocative Remarks

The Bulgarian Parliament has unanimously adopted a declaration with 178 votes in favor, addressing the ongoing "systematic and methodical destruction of the dialogue" between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:04

Bulgarian Parliament Accepts Ekaterina Zaharieva's Resignation Following EC Appointment

The Bulgarian parliament has accepted the resignation of Ekaterina Zaharieva

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 11:01

Bulgaria's 50th National Assembly Ends With Little Accomplishment as Another Election Looms

In just a day, the 50th National Assembly will begin its summer vacation, which is only scheduled to be interrupted once for the swearing in of the caretaker government

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 12:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

UAE and Bulgaria Celebrate 33 Years of Diplomatic Relations in Sofia

The UAE Embassy in Sofia, alongside Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a celebration of 33 years of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:59

Bulgaria to Receive First F-16 Fighter Jets Next Year

Bulgaria is set to receive its first batch of eight F-16 fighter jets next year

Politics » Defense | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:01

Petkov and Trifonov Propose Solutions to Bulgaria’s Government Crisis

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of paralyzing Bulgaria by failing to sever ties with Delyan Peevski

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:29

Bulgarian President Radev Labels Peevski as "Insolence On Steroids"

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev commented on the ongoing situation with Delyan Peevski

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:35

Bulgaria: Two New Appeals Filed for Election Recount and Annulment

Two additional appeals for election annulment have been submitted to Bulgaria's Constitutional Court

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:02

Bulgaria's President Calls for Pragmatic Dialogue with North Macedonia’s Government

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev emphasized that the tone of dialogue established with the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska, should also be adopted by the Macedonian government

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria