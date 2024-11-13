Bulgarian Parliament's Search for a Speaker Continues as Vote Fails Once More

Stalemate in Bulgarian Parliament: Speaker Election Fails, Temporary Leader Proposed
The National Assembly in Bulgaria failed to elect a Speaker after two rounds of voting, leading to a deadlock
The first session of the 51st National Assembly will reconvene on Friday at 11:00 a.m. after another unsuccessful attempt to elect a speaker. Today, deputies failed once again to reach an agreement on the position.
The meeting was interrupted when senior MP and acting speaker Silvi Kirilov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) announced a 30-minute break for consultations with the political parties. This follows a similar outcome on Monday, when the parliament was also unable to elect a speaker.
The initial nominations for the role, which remained unchanged, included Raya Nazaryan from GERB, Andrey Tsekov from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), Petar Petrov from "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), Natalia Kiselova from "BSP-United Left," and Nicoleta Kuzmanova from "There Is Such a People" (TISP).
As was the case earlier in the week, today’s session saw a runoff between the candidacies of GERB’s Raya Nazaryan and WCC-DB’s Andrey Tsekov. However, neither candidate secured the necessary votes to win.
