Woman Dies in Radomir After Violent Dispute, Husband Detained

Crime | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 12:03
Bulgaria: Woman Dies in Radomir After Violent Dispute, Husband Detained

A 56-year-old woman was killed in Radomir last night, and her partner has been detained in connection with the crime, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

The incident took place in the "Garlianitsa" district and was reported to authorities at approximately 12:30 AM on Wednesday. Upon arrival, police discovered that an argument had broken out between the woman and her 56-year-old partner. The altercation escalated, and the man attacked the woman, hitting her multiple times on the head with a hard object, which led to her death.

The suspect was apprehended and detained for up to 24 hours. The District Prosecutor's Office in Pernik has been notified, and an inspection of the crime scene was conducted by an investigating officer, accompanied by a medical examiner. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: radomir, police, woman, man

Related Articles:

Fatal Blasts Near Brazil’s Supreme Court Trigger Security Concerns Ahead of G20

Federal police in Brazil have launched an investigation following explosions in the capital that resulted in one fatality,

World | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:43

Two Bulgarian Nationals Arrested in Montenegro for Attempted Murder

Two Bulgarian citizens were arrested in Podgorica, Montenegro, on suspicion of attempted murder

Crime | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:06

Radomir Woman Killed in Domestic Violence Incident Over Minor Dispute

Yesterday, in the Bulgarian town of Radomir, a woman was tragically killed after being struck on the head first with a glass bottle and then with a kitchen cutting board

Crime | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 09:52

Tragic Discovery: Missing 6-Year-Old Girl from Petrich Found Dead (UPDATED)

A 6-year-old girl from Petrich, who was reported missing yesterday afternoon, has been found dead

Society » Incidents | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 10:37

Man Detained After Inflicting Multiple Cuts on His Wife in Sofia

A 36-year-old man from Sofia has been detained after allegedly inflicting multiple cuts on his wife

Crime | November 11, 2024, Monday // 11:15

Police Prepare for Possible Tensions as Thousands Expected at Sofia Protests

Between 3,000 and 5,000 people are anticipated to participate in the protests in Sofia

Society | November 11, 2024, Monday // 08:57
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Two Bulgarian Nationals Arrested in Montenegro for Attempted Murder

Two Bulgarian citizens were arrested in Podgorica, Montenegro, on suspicion of attempted murder

Crime | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:06

Radomir Woman Killed in Domestic Violence Incident Over Minor Dispute

Yesterday, in the Bulgarian town of Radomir, a woman was tragically killed after being struck on the head first with a glass bottle and then with a kitchen cutting board

Crime | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 09:52

Famous Bulgarian Actor Caught Driving Under the Influence Again

Bulgarian actor Dimo Alexiev was detained in Sofia for driving under the influence of alcohol

Crime | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 15:46

Man Detained After Inflicting Multiple Cuts on His Wife in Sofia

A 36-year-old man from Sofia has been detained after allegedly inflicting multiple cuts on his wife

Crime | November 11, 2024, Monday // 11:15

Lawyer Claims Bulgaria's Missing ‘Crypto Queen’ Ruja Ignatova is Alive

Lawyer Dr. Jonathan Levy told Bulgaria Today that he possesses evidence proving that Ruja Ignatova

Crime | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 15:20

Bulgarian Citizen Assaulted by Police in North Macedonia Over National Identity

A Bulgarian citizen in Skopje, Borche Natsevski, was assaulted by two police officers reportedly due to his Bulgarian identity and

Crime | November 4, 2024, Monday // 10:52
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria