Woman Dies in Radomir After Violent Dispute, Husband Detained

A 56-year-old woman was killed in Radomir last night, and her partner has been detained in connection with the crime, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

The incident took place in the "Garlianitsa" district and was reported to authorities at approximately 12:30 AM on Wednesday. Upon arrival, police discovered that an argument had broken out between the woman and her 56-year-old partner. The altercation escalated, and the man attacked the woman, hitting her multiple times on the head with a hard object, which led to her death.

The suspect was apprehended and detained for up to 24 hours. The District Prosecutor's Office in Pernik has been notified, and an inspection of the crime scene was conducted by an investigating officer, accompanied by a medical examiner. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.