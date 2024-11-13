'Revival' Party Claims 400,000 to 500,000 Votes were Bought in Bulgaria's Elections

The Bulgarian political party "Revival" has conducted an analysis revealing that the number of bought votes in Bulgaria ranges between 400,000 and 500,000. Deyan Nikolov from "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) shared the findings, explaining that statistical deviations in election results for all parties in parliament, including the "Greatness" party, point to the presence of bought votes. He emphasized that all parliamentary parties, and "Greatness" outside parliament, were involved in this practice, except for "Revival."

According to Nikolov, the analysis shows clear anomalies in the vote, which strongly suggest the manipulation of votes through buying or controlling the voting process. "Revival" is planning to hold a roundtable next week involving civil groups, public organizations, and experts, with the aim of drafting changes to Bulgaria’s electoral and criminal laws.

Petar Petrov from "Revival" added that just the day before, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) had withdrawn its invitation for the party to join consultations on these matters.