Blinken Warns of Strong Response to North Korean Troops in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that any involvement of North Korean troops in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine would trigger a strong response. He made the statement during a joint address with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at NATO's headquarters in Brussels.

Blinken emphasized that global security is becoming increasingly interconnected across various regions, including the Euro-Atlantic, Indo-Pacific, and the Middle East. As such, it is vital for countries and military alliances to enhance cooperation to address threats effectively.

He also highlighted NATO's efforts in recent years to strengthen ties with Indo-Pacific partners, noting that the alliance would continue to focus on expanding this cooperation in the upcoming months.

Blinken's remarks came as he attended a meeting with NATO's permanent representatives in Brussels.