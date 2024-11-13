"There Is Such a People" and GERB Discussed Economic Issues, Not Cabinet Composition

Toshko Yordanov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) described the meeting with GERB as an initial step in their discussions, though he expressed surprise that they were invited before the second-largest party in parliament. Yordanov clarified that the composition of the future cabinet was not part of the conversation, and the majority of the meeting focused on the country's economic situation. TISP remains uncertain about the possibility of electing a Speaker of the National Assembly during today’s session.

On the other hand, GERB leader Boyko Borissov criticized the current approach in parliament, accusing smaller parties of repeating pre-election promises and engaging in campaign-style rhetoric. He argued that such a method was detrimental to the legislative process and would lead to poor outcomes. Borissov emphasized that any work toward a legislative program under these circumstances would be doomed to failure, suggesting that this style of governance leads to problematic outcomes like those seen in past budgets. He also pointed out the difference in approaches between GERB and other parties, notably TISP and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). Regarding his interactions with WCC-DB, Borissov noted that his party’s lawyers found many of their proposals either unconstitutional or poorly formulated.

Borissov also responded to questions about a document signed with WCC-DB, expressing frustration with their demands. He remarked that no agreement would ever satisfy the opposition unless it was their own terms, adding that they would meet when there was something substantive to discuss. He criticized their approach of sending late-night emails and setting meeting times, calling it an improper way of conducting negotiations.

Meanwhile, Kiril Petkov from WCC-DB responded to GERB’s conditional offer, stating that they had received a letter from Borissov’s party, which made further negotiations contingent on support for a Speaker. Petkov expressed his disagreement with such a conditional approach, emphasizing that their position was not about personal gain but about the protection of democratic principles. He stressed the importance of the "sanitary cordon" to ensure that no individuals with bought votes were allowed to enter parliament, as this was crucial for the integrity of the country’s democracy. Petkov reiterated that his party was willing to make compromises, but he remained firm on the foundation of their stance.