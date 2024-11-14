Boris Johnson Drops Shocking Warning: UK Troops Could Be Sent to Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:23
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that British troops may be deployed to Ukraine if the country loses support from the United States. Speaking to GB News, Johnson emphasized that the potential defeat of Ukraine would pose a significant threat to European borders and democracies, creating a more substantial risk of conflict with Russia.

He described the current support for Ukraine from the US, UK, and other allies as a wise investment in collective security. Johnson stressed that if Russia gains strength due to a reduction in aid to Kyiv, the security of the UK and its allies would be in jeopardy. In such a scenario, he stated that the UK would likely need to contribute troops to help defend Ukraine.

During the interview, Johnson also commented on US President-elect Donald Trump’s stance on Ukraine. He noted that Trump was hearing differing opinions, including some from Republicans who expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

