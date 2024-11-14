Boris Johnson Drops Shocking Warning: UK Troops Could Be Sent to Ukraine
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that British troops may be deployed to Ukraine if the country loses support from the United States. Speaking to GB News, Johnson emphasized that the potential defeat of Ukraine would pose a significant threat to European borders and democracies, creating a more substantial risk of conflict with Russia.
He described the current support for Ukraine from the US, UK, and other allies as a wise investment in collective security. Johnson stressed that if Russia gains strength due to a reduction in aid to Kyiv, the security of the UK and its allies would be in jeopardy. In such a scenario, he stated that the UK would likely need to contribute troops to help defend Ukraine.
During the interview, Johnson also commented on US President-elect Donald Trump’s stance on Ukraine. He noted that Trump was hearing differing opinions, including some from Republicans who expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia Open to Ukraine Peace Talks Led by Trump
Russia is open to talks aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine
Russian Forces Capture Illinka and Enter Kupiansk Amid Increased Fighting in Eastern Ukraine
The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 13-14 November that Russian forces made significant advances in eastern Ukraine, capturing Illinka in Donetsk Oblast and entering Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.
Russia Uses Decoy Drones to Overwhelm Ukraine’s Air Defenses
The Russian military has been increasing its use of decoy drones to confuse and overwhelm Ukrainian air defense systems
Top Russian Commander Reportedly Targeted in Fatal Sevastopol Explosion
The chief of staff for missile ships in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was reportedly killed in a car bombing in Sevastopol, according to a source connected to Ukraine’s Security Service
Blinken Warns of Strong Response to North Korean Troops in Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that any involvement of North Korean troops in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine would trigger a strong response
Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv, US Pledges Continued Military Assistance to Ukraine
Russia launched a cruise missile attack on Ukraine overnight