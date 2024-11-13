"BSP-United Left" Clarified Focus on Policy in Talks with GERB, Not Government Formation

Bulgaria's Borissov Signals Shift Towards Peace in Ukraine Amid Changing U.S. Influence
At a recent GERB leadership meeting, broadcast live on Facebook, chairman Boyko Borissov commented on international and national issues
After the meeting between "BSP-United Left" and GERB, the former clarified that the discussion focused on policies rather than forming a government. Atanas Zafirov, who spoke after the meeting, emphasized that the conversation was about national issues and policy matters, not about a potential coalition.
Zafirov noted that the meeting addressed several significant topics, including the 2025 budget, the social rights of Bulgarian citizens, and the repeal of unconstitutional amendments. He also highlighted the importance of guaranteeing Bulgaria's energy security, improving healthcare, and enhancing the overall quality of life for citizens. This conversation was described as the start of a dialogue aimed at addressing the country's pressing concerns.
Dragomir Stoynev shared that one key agreement reached during the meeting was a two-year delay in the liberalization of the electricity market for domestic consumers. However, Zafirov acknowledged that the biggest issue at present is the lack of trust between the parties, which must be addressed to restore confidence in the state.
Zafirov was firm in stating that the topics of Boyko Borissov's potential return as prime minister and the prospect of joint governance were not part of today’s discussions.
