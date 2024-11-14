Tragic Discovery: Missing 6-Year-Old Girl from Petrich Found Dead (UPDATED)

Bulgaria: Tragic Discovery: Missing 6-Year-Old Girl from Petrich Found Dead (UPDATED) @Pixabay

A 6-year-old girl from Petrich, who was reported missing yesterday afternoon, has been found dead. Her body was discovered in a water-filled canal close to her home.

According to police reports, the child had gone out with her grandmother to collect firewood. After the grandmother returned home, the child stayed behind to collect her toys. When she did not return after more than two hours, the family began searching for her, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

A missing person report was filed with the police in Petrich at 9:00 p.m. that evening.

The search for the girl involved officers from the Blagoevgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the General Directorate of Gendarmerie, border police, and local residents.

At around 10:30 a.m. today, the girl's body was found in a canal near her home.

The child was the eldest of four children in her family. Police are currently investigating the case and conducting a thorough inspection of the scene.

