Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv, US Pledges Continued Military Assistance to Ukraine

Russia launched a cruise missile attack on Ukraine overnight, with reports indicating that the missiles, which fly extremely low to evade radar detection, targeted various locations across the country. One missile struck Kyiv early in the morning, prompting the armed forces to issue a ballistic threat alert from the north. Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to stay in shelters as explosions were heard, and thick black smoke was seen rising over the capital.

Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, confirmed that Russia was actively conducting missile strikes on Kyiv. In the city of Kryvyi Rih, a mourning period was declared in honor of four civilians—three children and a woman—killed by recent Russian shelling. Russian attacks also claimed lives in the Kharkiv region, while fresh strikes hit the Sumy region, with reports of injuries in the Zaporizhzhia area.

Meanwhile, the United States has delivered 83% of the ammunition and 67% of the air defense systems pledged to Ukraine, according to Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder. Since additional funding was approved by Congress in April 2024, the U.S. has sent large shipments, including 155mm artillery rounds, HIMARS rockets, Patriot and NASAMS missiles, and Hawk air defense systems. Ryder emphasized that the Pentagon rapidly deploys weapons from stockpiles or arranges repairs to expedite deliveries to Ukraine.

As of mid-November, Ryder noted that the U.S. still has over 9 billion dollars available in weaponry for Ukraine, through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) and the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which procures equipment directly from manufacturers. He reiterated the U.S. commitment to delivering aid swiftly, underscoring continued support for Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression.

Recently, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. is set to provide more interceptor missiles for Ukraine’s air defenses, sufficient to meet needs through the end of the year. Reports also indicate the Biden administration aims to exhaust all military aid funding for Ukraine by January 20, 2025, ahead of Donald Trump’s potential inauguration. Trump, who has previously voiced intentions to significantly reduce or halt military support to Ukraine, reiterated these views during his campaign.