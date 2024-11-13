Trump Taps Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead New Government Efficiency Initiative

World | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 10:04
Bulgaria: Trump Taps Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead New Government Efficiency Initiative

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead a newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In a formal statement, Trump emphasized that Musk and Ramaswamy’s mission will be to tackle government bureaucracy, reduce unnecessary regulations, and streamline federal agencies, describing their work as essential to the "Save America" agenda.

Trump noted that the department will collaborate closely with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to introduce large-scale structural reforms, promoting a more entrepreneurial approach to governance. "This initiative may become the ‘Manhattan Project’ of our time,” he remarked, adding that DOGE would focus on minimizing waste and improving accountability across the government’s annual .5 trillion spending. Trump expressed confidence in Musk and Ramaswamy’s ability to bring about a more efficient government by July 4, 2026, marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

In response to the announcement, Musk commented on social media, expressing excitement, while Ramaswamy, who paused his presidential campaign earlier this year to endorse Trump, also posted a rallying statement. He reiterated his past campaign slogan advocating for the elimination of federal agencies.

Trump also made additional appointments as he moves to finalize his administration ahead of the January 2025 inauguration. On Tuesday, he announced former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe as his nominee for Director of the CIA, William Joseph McGinley as White House Counsel, former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin as Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

In a separate statement, Trump confirmed the selection of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security, highlighting her strong record on border security. He praised Noem for her earlier support of National Guard deployments to the U.S.-Mexico border under the Biden administration and said she will work closely with Border Czar Tom Homan to address national security concerns. Following the announcement, Noem expressed gratitude and eagerness to advance Trump’s border policies and enhance community safety across the country.

Noem, who made history in 2018 as South Dakota's first female governor and was re-elected with record-breaking votes in 2022, expressed that she was “honored and humbled” by the appointment.

