Bulgaria's Borissov Signals Shift Towards Peace in Ukraine Amid Changing U.S. Influence

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 09:35
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov Signals Shift Towards Peace in Ukraine Amid Changing U.S. Influence

At a recent GERB leadership meeting, broadcast live on Facebook, chairman Boyko Borissov commented on international and national issues, including the war in Ukraine. He noted that the shift in U.S. power dynamics (i.e. the election of President Trump) had reduced the pressure on Bulgaria and remarked on what he viewed as extreme reactions to some policies, such as male boxers fighting female boxers. Addressing the Ukraine conflict, Borissov stated that GERB has consistently supported peace and aid for the weaker side. He suggested that negotiated solutions, even for territorial disputes, could eventually bring an end to the bloodshed, pointing to Bulgaria’s history of post-war resolutions as an example.

"We have always said that we are for peace and help the weaker. If it comes to such negotiations, let the bloodshed stop. I think that many wars have subsequently found some solutions, even for the territorial claims they had. Bulgaria is also an example in the not-so-distant past of what happened after the war," stated Borissov.

Borissov also outlined his vision for a new governing coalition in Bulgaria. He identified a potential collaboration between TISP, BSP, GERB, and WCC-DB, explaining that talks had been initiated with TISP and BSP, while WCC-DB would be approached afterward due to their clear boundaries on support. He emphasized that any future government would exclude Peevski’s DPS-New Beginning, Dogan’s DPS (APS), MECH, and "Revival." Borissov asserted his desire to take on the role of prime minister, as he believes it would ensure clear political accountability and prevent any external interference, which he pledged to counteract while fulfilling GERB's commitments.

Borissov further reflected on the situation at "Rosenets," hinting that past events there may have been misunderstood. Referring to the incident as "Punta Mara," he noted that it might not have been an attempted infiltration, but rather a friendly visit, implying that certain political alignments might now be shifting. He suggested that Peevski could be replaced by Dogan within these dynamics.

Turning his attention to election integrity, Borissov mentioned the ongoing constitutional complaint regarding potential election irregularities, stating that the contested sections did not impact vote totals sufficiently to affect the allocation of a parliamentary seat. The GERB chairman expressed anticipation for the final outcome of this complaint, underscoring his commitment to ensuring transparency in the election process.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, Ukraine, GERB

Related Articles:

Russia Open to Ukraine Peace Talks Led by Trump

Russia is open to talks aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:57

Petkov and Trifonov Propose Solutions to Bulgaria’s Government Crisis

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of paralyzing Bulgaria by failing to sever ties with Delyan Peevski

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:29

Russian Forces Capture Illinka and Enter Kupiansk Amid Increased Fighting in Eastern Ukraine

The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 13-14 November that Russian forces made significant advances in eastern Ukraine, capturing Illinka in Donetsk Oblast and entering Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

World » Ukraine | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:16

Blinken Warns of Strong Response to North Korean Troops in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that any involvement of North Korean troops in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine would trigger a strong response

World » Ukraine | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:44

"There Is Such a People" and GERB Discussed Economic Issues, Not Cabinet Composition

Toshko Yordanov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) described the meeting with GERB as an initial step in their discussions, though he expressed surprise that they were invited before the second-largest party in parliamen

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:38

Boris Johnson Drops Shocking Warning: UK Troops Could Be Sent to Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that British troops may be deployed to Ukraine if the country loses support from the United States

World » Ukraine | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

UAE and Bulgaria Celebrate 33 Years of Diplomatic Relations in Sofia

The UAE Embassy in Sofia, alongside Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a celebration of 33 years of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:59

Bulgaria to Receive First F-16 Fighter Jets Next Year

Bulgaria is set to receive its first batch of eight F-16 fighter jets next year

Politics » Defense | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:01

Petkov and Trifonov Propose Solutions to Bulgaria’s Government Crisis

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of paralyzing Bulgaria by failing to sever ties with Delyan Peevski

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:29

Bulgarian President Radev Labels Peevski as "Insolence On Steroids"

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev commented on the ongoing situation with Delyan Peevski

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:35

Bulgaria: Two New Appeals Filed for Election Recount and Annulment

Two additional appeals for election annulment have been submitted to Bulgaria's Constitutional Court

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:02

Bulgaria's President Calls for Pragmatic Dialogue with North Macedonia’s Government

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev emphasized that the tone of dialogue established with the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska, should also be adopted by the Macedonian government

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria