Bulgaria's Borissov Signals Shift Towards Peace in Ukraine Amid Changing U.S. Influence

At a recent GERB leadership meeting, broadcast live on Facebook, chairman Boyko Borissov commented on international and national issues, including the war in Ukraine. He noted that the shift in U.S. power dynamics (i.e. the election of President Trump) had reduced the pressure on Bulgaria and remarked on what he viewed as extreme reactions to some policies, such as male boxers fighting female boxers. Addressing the Ukraine conflict, Borissov stated that GERB has consistently supported peace and aid for the weaker side. He suggested that negotiated solutions, even for territorial disputes, could eventually bring an end to the bloodshed, pointing to Bulgaria’s history of post-war resolutions as an example.

"We have always said that we are for peace and help the weaker. If it comes to such negotiations, let the bloodshed stop. I think that many wars have subsequently found some solutions, even for the territorial claims they had. Bulgaria is also an example in the not-so-distant past of what happened after the war," stated Borissov.

Borissov also outlined his vision for a new governing coalition in Bulgaria. He identified a potential collaboration between TISP, BSP, GERB, and WCC-DB, explaining that talks had been initiated with TISP and BSP, while WCC-DB would be approached afterward due to their clear boundaries on support. He emphasized that any future government would exclude Peevski’s DPS-New Beginning, Dogan’s DPS (APS), MECH, and "Revival." Borissov asserted his desire to take on the role of prime minister, as he believes it would ensure clear political accountability and prevent any external interference, which he pledged to counteract while fulfilling GERB's commitments.

Borissov further reflected on the situation at "Rosenets," hinting that past events there may have been misunderstood. Referring to the incident as "Punta Mara," he noted that it might not have been an attempted infiltration, but rather a friendly visit, implying that certain political alignments might now be shifting. He suggested that Peevski could be replaced by Dogan within these dynamics.

Turning his attention to election integrity, Borissov mentioned the ongoing constitutional complaint regarding potential election irregularities, stating that the contested sections did not impact vote totals sufficiently to affect the allocation of a parliamentary seat. The GERB chairman expressed anticipation for the final outcome of this complaint, underscoring his commitment to ensuring transparency in the election process.