Presidents of Bulgaria and North Macedonia Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations in Baku

Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Struggles with Staff Shortages Despite Revenue Growth
Tourism in Bulgaria experienced a notable loss in its workforce during the peak summer season
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev held a meeting with Gordana Siljanovska, the President of North Macedonia, in Baku. At the outset, Radev expressed his gratitude for the invitation, emphasizing that the meeting was a significant continuation of the "very open and friendly relations" between their countries. Siljanovska conveyed her disappointment that the discussions held with the Bulgarian president during their September meeting in Sofia had not been acknowledged.
Radev highlighted the importance of their dialogue, stating, "The important thing is what we have to say to each other. Our conversations are very friendly and very meaningful. And I am very glad that together with you we can set the tone for the relations between Bulgaria and North Macedonia." He underscored a tone of cooperation, understanding, and mutual respect as the foundation for their interactions.
Siljanovska concurred with Radev's sentiments, adding that she shares his positive outlook on their relationship. She praised the president as "the most stable element in the state," reinforcing the strength and consistency he brings to their bilateral relations.
Additionally, Radev expressed his hope that the people of Bulgaria and North Macedonia would have more opportunities to engage and communicate with one another. This emphasis on fostering closer ties between the citizens of both nations reflects his commitment to enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation.
The UAE Embassy in Sofia, alongside Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a celebration of 33 years of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria
Bulgaria is set to receive its first batch of eight F-16 fighter jets next year
Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of paralyzing Bulgaria by failing to sever ties with Delyan Peevski
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev commented on the ongoing situation with Delyan Peevski
Two additional appeals for election annulment have been submitted to Bulgaria's Constitutional Court
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev emphasized that the tone of dialogue established with the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska, should also be adopted by the Macedonian government
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023