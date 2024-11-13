Sofia Mayor Addresses Criticism: Emphasizes Transparency and Teamwork in City Leadership

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 09:22
Sofia's Mayor Vasil Terziev responded to recent criticism from "Spasi Sofia" (Save Sofia) stating that each election period creates a "time of division." He expressed frustration at the political climate, noting, "I'm a reasonable person and I wouldn't say that I give in to conditions, but when there are arguments, I'm ready to listen so that meaningful things happen for the city." This response followed a set of five conditions laid out by Boris Bonev from "Spasi Sofia" for maintaining their coalition with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) in Sofia's municipal government.

Terziev clarified his commitment to transparency and the inclusivity of all voices within Sofia's administration. "The budget has been made since August, together with all regional mayors, with our partners, with our opponents," he said, pointing out that the same processes for openness and public discussion would continue this year. He questioned the timing of the criticism, stating, "I don’t know why these topics were raised. I have never taken for granted the votes of both opponents and partners in Sofia Municipal Council. The city is important."

Acknowledging the broader challenges, Terziev commented that the city administration’s work must transcend individual leadership. "The problems that have been accumulating for decades cannot be solved by one person," he emphasized, highlighting the importance of teamwork and the need for legislative support to advance critical city projects. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to appoint a new chief architect and praised the commitment of young employees in the administration.

He expressed pride in his appointments, describing them as a source of pride, noting, "For me, this is a source of pride, because there are many young people in the administration and they work decently for the development of the city." According to Terziev, the administration has taken significant steps to address issues such as city cleanliness and infrastructure maintenance, including penalizing companies for substandard repairs.

Reflecting on his achievements in office, Terziev pointed out the administration’s successes amid a challenging political environment, saying, "In one year, we have shown the result that with all the twists and turns and in this toxic environment, we have managed to do a lot of things." As for securing political support, Terziev added that the administration’s duty is to keep pushing for the city's development, despite any political friction, and to keep working in the best interest of the citizens of Sofia.

