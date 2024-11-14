Ryanair Reveals Top Christmas 2024 Destinations for Bulgarian Travelers

Two Bulgarian Nationals Arrested in Montenegro for Attempted Murder
Ryanair has announced its top Christmas 2024 destinations for Bulgarian travelers, offering nearly 50,000 flights from over 235 locations during the festive season. The airline's extensive network will provide travelers with the chance to visit family and friends or explore new destinations throughout the holidays.
Among the most popular destinations is Poland, which has gained attention for its picturesque Christmas markets and scenic ski resorts. Wroclaw, with its renowned Christmas market, stands out as a must-visit spot. Ryanair offers convenient flights from Sofia to this charming city.
Austria, particularly Vienna, is another sought-after destination for Christmas 2024. Known for its elegant ambiance, Vienna’s Christmas market at the City Hall Square draws many visitors. Travelers can indulge in regional treats like apple pie, bratwurst, and gingerbread while enjoying mulled wine in various flavors.
The United Kingdom also remains a favorite for Bulgarian travelers during the holiday season. With frequent Ryanair flights to cities such as Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Liverpool, and London, many Bulgarians make the UK their holiday destination to spend time with loved ones.
Alicia Vujcik-Golembiowska, Ryanair's Head of Communications for CEE and the Baltic States, shared, "Poland, Austria, and the UK are proving to be among the most popular destinations for Christmas 2024. We’re preparing for nearly 50,000 flights this holiday season and offering great discounts on in-flight products, making them ideal for last-minute gifts."
